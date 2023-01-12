1. Relevant Authorities and Legislation

1.1 Who is/are the relevant merger authority(ies)? The Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority (Kilpailu- ja kuluttajavirasto, the "FCCA") bears primary responsibility for enforcing and applying the merger control provisions included in the Finnish Competition Act (Kilpailulaki, No. 948/2011, the "Competition Act"). The FCCA functions as the investigative authority in merger control proceedings by reviewing and approving concentrations (with or without commitments). It can also submit a proposal to the Market Court to prohibit a concentration. Thus, the Market Court is the second relevant merger authority in Finland. Unlike the FCCA, it is empowered to prohibit concentrations (the FCCA and the Market Court are jointly referred to as the "Finnish merger authorities" herein where relevant). In accordance with Section 49 b of the Competition Act, the Market Court's judgments in merger control cases can (as a main rule) be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland (the "Supreme Administrative Court"), as more specifically prescribed by the Finnish Administrative Judicial Procedure Act (Laki oikeudenkäynnistä hallintoasioissa, No. 808/2019, the "Administrative Judicial Procedure Act") and further explained in question 5.9 below. 1.2 What is the merger legislation? The relevant legislation in Finland concerning the control of concentrations is included in Chapter 4 of the Competition Act. These provisions entered into force in 2011. The FCCA has also published Guidelines on Merger Control (No. 1/2011, the "Guidelines"). The Guidelines offer extensive guidance to practitioners, although they are partly outdated. As in all EU Member States, the national merger control provisions can only become even potentially applicable once it has been established that Council Regulation (EC) No. 139/2004 on the control of concentrations between undertakings (the "Merger Regulation") is not applicable to the concentration in question. When a concentration has an EU dimension (as defined in Article 1 of the Merger Regulation, see the European Union chapter in this guide), and thus the Merger Regulation is applicable, the FCCA can request the European Commission to refer the assessment of a concentration (in whole or in part) to it under Article 9 of the Merger Regulation. Alternatively, where a concentration does not meet the national or the European Commission thresholds, Article 22 of the Merger Regulation stipulates that one or more national competition authorities may request the European Commission to review a concentration, if the concentration affects trade between Member States and threatens to significantly affect competition within the territory of the Member State (or States) making the request. Apart from the FCCA's right to request a referral from/to the European Commission, the parties required to notify a concentration under the Competition Act (the "the notifying party (or parties)") may also choose to request the European Commission to refer the review of the concentration to the FCCA in accordance with Article 4(4) of the Merger Regulation. Where turnover thresholds of the Merger Regulation are not met, but a concentration is notifiable in at least three Member States, the notifying party (or parties) may request the European Commission to review the concentration in accordance with Article 4(5) of the Merger Regulation. 1.3 Is there any other relevant legislation for foreign mergers? Yes, in cases where the merger concerns certain interests relating to defence and national security, which are safeguarded under the Act on the Screening of Foreign Corporate Acquisitions in Finland (Laki ulkomaalaisten yritysostojen seurannasta, No. 172/2012, the "Foreign Acquisitions Act"). The primary purpose of the Foreign Acquisitions Act is to monitor the transfer of influence to foreigners in companies or other entities that are essential to Finland's national security, and to restrict such transfers in cases where a key national interest requires intervention. According to Section 4 of the Foreign Acquisitions Act, a foreign owner shall apply for an advance confirmation from the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland (the "Ministry") where the acquisition involves a company in the defence or security industry. In this case, a "foreign owner" means residents and legal entities domiciled outside of Finland, as well as legal entities domiciled in Finland, but where at least ¹? 10 of the voting rights or corresponding de facto influence is held by residents or legal entities domiciled outside of Finland. Advance confirmation is required where the foreign owner gains ownership of at least ¹? 10 , ¹? 3 or half of the voting rights or corresponding de facto influence through the acquisition. In other industries, a foreign owner (in this case, residents and legal entities domiciled outside of the EU/European Free Trade Association (the "EFTA"), as well as legal entities domiciled in the EU/EFTA, but where at least ¹? 10 of the voting rights or corresponding de facto influence is held by residents or legal entities domiciled outside of the EU/EFTA) may, but is not required to, notify the Ministry of an acquisition where it gains ownership of at least ¹? 10 , ¹? 3 or half of the voting rights or corresponding de facto influence in an entity considered critical for the vital functions of the society. Under certain circumstances relating to the phase of the transaction, the notification may also be submitted in advance. The Ministry must confirm the aforementioned types of acquisitions by a foreign owner (or owners) if it cannot endanger a key national interest. If the acquisition could endanger such an interest, the Ministry must transfer the matter to the Government's plenary session, which ultimately decides whether the acquisition can be confirmed. In accordance with Section 3 of the Foreign Acquisitions Act, the Ministry can also transfer an acquisition to the Government's plenary session in case it could endanger a key national interest, even if the Ministry itself proposed that the acquisition should be confirmed. 1.4 Is there any other relevant legislation for mergers in particular sectors? Yes. Certain pension insurance companies and funds, as well as insurance companies, are subject to specific notification procedure requirements according to section 23(2) of the Competition Act. A concentration to which the mentioned provision applies must be notified to the FCCA after the parties to the concentration have been informed of the approval of the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority (the "FSA"), or of the FSA's decision not to oppose the concentration. A notification is not necessary if the FSA has requested a statement from the FCCA about the concentration, and the FCCA has found in its statement that no impediment for the approval of the concentration exists. 1.5 Is there any other relevant legislation for mergers which might not be in the national interest? Yes. Please see the response to question 1.3 above.

2. Transactions Caught by Merger Control Legislation

2.1 Which types of transaction are caught - in particular, what constitutes a "merger" and how is the concept of "control" defined? The provisions of the Competition Act on merger control apply to all mergers and other types of concentrations, which meet the jurisdictional turnover thresholds. In accordance with Section 21(1) of the Competition Act, a "concentration" is defined as: the acquisition of control referred to in Chapter 1, Section 5 of the Finnish Accounting Act (Kirjanpitolaki, No. 1336/1997, the "Accounting Act") or an acquisition of corresponding actual control; the acquisition of the whole or part of the business operations of an undertaking; a merger; and the creation of a joint venture, which shall perform, on a lasting basis, all the functions of an autonomous economic entity (i.e., a full-function joint venture). The definition in Section 21(1) of the Competition Act encompasses different types of acquisitions of control and (whole or parts of) business operations that constitute a market presence to which turnover can clearly be attributed. Concentrations can take the form of a share or asset purchase or transfer, or be executed by other contractual means. This encompasses the acquisition of minority shareholdings, as well as other rights and/or interests that provide the acquiring party with the direct or indirect possibility of exercising decisive influence over another undertaking or parts thereof, either solely or jointly with other parties. Despite the above, the Competition Act does not contain a definition of the concept of "control". As indicated above, the Accounting Act defines control as the majority of voting rights or the power to appoint the majority of the members of the undertaking's governing body, or the majority of the individuals who appoint the members of the governing bodies. However, the Competition Act also recognises acquisitions of sole or joint control as concentrations even where control is acquired by other means than those stipulated in the Finnish Accounting Act. Essentially, it is noted in the FCCA's Guidelines that decisive influence can be exercised on a de jure or de facto basis, as well as by way of veto rights concerning strategically important business decisions that enable one or more parties to virtually deadlock the decision-making process of the acquired undertaking. The acquisition of (whole or parts of) a business is a concentration under the Competition Act only in cases where the transferring assets enable the acquirer to run a business and if turnover can be attributed to the assets. If the transfer of assets includes personnel, the FCCA considers in its Guidelines that the acquisition usually amounts to a concentration. Furthermore, the acquisition of intellectual property rights can constitute an acquisition of a part of a business, regardless of whether personnel are transferred or not. Concentrations also include dissolutions of joint ventures where the business or a part of the business of an existing joint venture is transferred to one of its controlling parent undertakings or to a third party. Similarly, certain types of changes in the nature or quality of control in undertakings constitute a concentration under the Competition Act. In practice, the Finnish merger authorities primarily interpret merger control-related concepts in accordance with the European Commission's practice. Therefore, the European Commission's guidance in its Consolidated Jurisdictional Notice under Council Regulation (EC) No. 139/2004 on the control of concentrations between undertakings (2008/C 95/01, the "Jurisdictional Notice") is of relevance when interpreting Finnish merger control legislation. Nonetheless, a difference worth noting is that certain temporary ownership arrangements exempted under Article 3(5) of the Merger Regulation are not exempted under the Competition Act, and must be notified to the FCCA when the other requirements for notification are met. However, the Guidelines provide that where the turnover thresholds stipulated in the Merger Regulation are exceeded, these types of temporary arrangements do not need to be notified in Finland, as the European Commission has sole jurisdiction over concentrations with an EU dimension. However, the Guidelines do not deal with the fact that these types of arrangements are not considered concentrations in the Merger Regulation in the first place and thus cannot be notified to the European Commission even if the turnover thresholds of the Merger Regulation were exceeded. Furthermore, it is illogical that arrangements of this kind exceeding the national turnover thresholds but not the ones in the Merger Regulation must be notified (to the FCCA) but similar larger arrangements exceeding the turnover thresholds in the Merger Regulation do not have to be notified (to the FCCA or to the European Commission). 2.2 Can the acquisition of a minority shareholding amount to a "merger"? Yes. Please see the response to question 2.1 above. 2.3 Are joint ventures subject to merger control? Yes. The creation of a joint venture which performs all the functions of an autonomous economic entity on a lasting basis (i.e., a full-function joint venture) falls within the scope of the Finnish merger legislation as a concentration and must be notified to the FCCA if the turnover thresholds included in the Competition Act (please see the response to question 2.4 below) are exceeded. The criteria for full functionality are consistent with those in the Jurisdictional Notice. Further guidance on, e.g., the concept and interpretation of full functionality, joint control and changes in the quality of control can be found in both the Guidelines and the Jurisdictional Notice. Please also note the preliminary ruling of the Court of Justice of the European Union on a change from sole to joint control (Case C-248/16, Austria Asphalt GmbH & Co OG v Bundeskartellanwalt) handed down on 7 September 2017. 2.4 What are the jurisdictional thresholds for application of merger control? The provisions on the control of concentrations in Chapter 4 of the Competition Act require the notification of a concentration to the FCCA where: the combined worldwide turnover of the parties to the concentration exceeds ?350 million; and the turnover in Finland of each of at least two of the parties to the concentration exceeds ?20 million. Concentrations that exceed the above-mentioned turnover thresholds and that do not fall under the Merger Regulation are referred to below as "notifiable concentrations". The parties to the concentrations ('undertakings concerned') shall be identified to calculate the relevant turnover. Such undertakings may be, depending on the type of concentration: the acquirer(s) of control; the undertaking where control is being acquired (i.e., object of control); the acquirer of the whole or parts of a business; the target business; parties to a merger; the parent undertakings that create a full-function joint venture; and the joint venture undertaking. Section 24 of the Competition Act includes specific provisions regarding the calculation of turnover. As a main rule, the turnover of the entire group of the acquirer, the merging parties and the founding parent undertakings must be taken into account, whereas only the turnover directly attributable to the object of control, target business or existing joint venture undertaking is relevant, and the seller's turnover is not included. According to the Guidelines, and consistent with the approach adopted by the European Commission in the Jurisdictional Notice, the definition of "turnover" in Sections 22 and 24 of the Competition Act comprises the amounts derived by the undertaking concerned in the preceding (audited) financial year from the sale of products and the provision of services falling within the undertaking's ordinary activities, after the deduction of sales rebates and of value-added tax and other taxes directly related to turnover. Certain exceptional turnover calculation rules are applicable to credit institutions, certain investment firms and other financial institutions and to insurance and pension companies as more specifically set forth in Section 22 of the Competition Act. Turnover is allocated geographically in accordance with the guidance in the Jurisdictional Notice, where the main rule is that turnover is allocated on the basis of customer location at the time of sale. The Guidelines include an entire part on the calculation of turnover (Part III) which further clarifies the FCCA's approach on the issues addressed above. In September 2022, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland published a Government Bill seeking, inter alia, to lower the national merger control turnover thresholds triggering a notification requirement to the FCCA. The amendments are envisaged to enter into force on 1 January 2023. The proposed new turnover thresholds are: the combined turnover of the parties resulting from Finland exceeds ?100 million; and the turnover of each of at least two of the parties resulting from Finland exceeds EUR 10 million. 2.5 Does merger control apply in the absence of a substantive overlap? Yes. Finnish merger control requires the notification of all notifiable concentrations (please see the response to question 2.4 above), regardless of any substantive overlaps between the businesses of the undertakings concerned. 2.6 In what circumstances is it likely that transactions between parties outside your jurisdiction ("foreign-to-foreign" transactions) would be caught by your merger control legislation? Foreign-to-foreign concentrations are evaluated under the same provisions in the Competition Act as concentrations between Finnish undertakings. This means, for example, that the creation of a full-function joint venture by parent undertakings that generate sufficient turnover to meet the turnover thresholds in Finland must be notified to the FCCA, even in circumstances where the joint venture undertaking on its own has no presence or sales in Finland. We note that in such circumstances, the short-form notification is likely to apply, as further described in the response to question 3.11 below. 2.7 Please describe any mechanisms whereby the operation of the jurisdictional thresholds may be overridden by other provisions. As a general rule, the Competition Act evaluates the notification requirements of all concentrations under the same turnover thresholds, and does not provide any mechanisms for overriding these. However, there are a few exceptions to this rule. In accordance with the one-stop-shop principle in EU merger control, any concentration which meets the thresholds triggering a notification to the European Commission will, generally, be reviewed exclusively by the European Commission. It is also possible to utilise the referral mechanisms further described in question 1.2 above and refer certain concentrations triggering the Finnish thresholds to the European Commission. Furthermore, certain harmonising review procedures between the FCCA and the FSA (as described in question 1.4 above) might affect the notification requirement to the FCCA. 2.8 Where a merger takes place in stages, what principles are applied in order to identify whether the various stages constitute a single transaction or a series of transactions? In line with the European Commission's approach, the FCCA examines the economic reality in which certain consecutive commercial transactions and/or arrangements are made, in order to determine whether the separate steps are independent transactions or interrelated stages in a single transaction. A series of consecutive commercial transactions and/or arrangements are deemed to constitute a single concentration if they are unitary in nature, interdependent (i.e., one stage or transaction would not be carried out in the absence of the other(s)) and, ultimately, lead to the same undertaking(s) acquiring control. If these requirements are not met, transactions and/or arrangements are reviewed separately. Besides the above-mentioned rules concerning interrelated transactions, the Competition Act follows the approach in the Merger Regulation that only one concentration is deemed to arise if more than one transaction between the same undertakings takes place within a two-year period. In such circumstances, the turnover of the target that must be taken into account when calculating the jurisdictional turnover thresholds includes the turnover of all target undertakings in which the acquiring undertaking has acquired control from the same seller undertaking during the two-year period.

3. Notification and its Impact on the Transaction Timetable

3.1 Where the jurisdictional thresholds are met, is notification compulsory and is there a deadline for notification? Where a concentration meets the jurisdictional thresholds and where the operation of the thresholds is not overridden by other provisions explained in the response to question 2.7 above, a notification to the FCCA is mandatory and required prior to the implementation of the concentration. No other deadline for notification exists under the Competition Act. 3.2 Please describe any exceptions where, even though the jurisdictional thresholds are met, clearance is not required. No such general exceptions exist. However, in cases involving certain pension insurance companies and funds as well as insurance companies, Section 23(2) of the Competition Act provides a procedural exception under the specific legislation referred to therein that a notification to, and separate clearance by, the FCCA is not required in case the FSA has asked the FCCA for a statement about the notifiable concentration and the FCCA has found in its statement that no impediment to the approval of the concentration exists. 3.3 Is the merger authority able to investigate transactions where the jurisdictional thresholds are not met? When is this more likely to occur and what are the implications for the transaction? No such right exists in Finnish merger control legislation. The FCCA recently proposed that it would be given the right to investigate mergers not meeting the merger control turnover thresholds, but where the merging parties aggregated turnover from Finland exceeded ?50 million. However, in the Government Bill seeking to amend the merger control legislation published by the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland in September 2022, such a right was not included. The proposed amendments are further explained above in the response to question 2.4. Article 22 of the Merger Regulation, on the other hand, does give the European Commission the right to accept referrals from the Member States of mergers not meeting national or EU turnover thresholds, but which are expected to have an adverse effect on competition in the internal market. The European Commission published a Guidance Paper on Article 22 in 2021 which encouraged referrals of so-called killer acquisitions, especially in the digital and pharmaceutical sectors, but not limiting the referral mechanism to these. The FCCA must make a referral request to the European Commission within 15 days after the merger has been "made known" to the FCCA, either by a notification or after receiving sufficient information about the merger in some other way. Investigations into unnotified mergers can also be opened after the merger has been completed, and the only limitation set is that the European Commission should only accept referrals requests for mergers closed more than six months beforehand under exceptional circumstances. The first below-thresholds merger the European Commission investigated upon referral in accordance with its new Guidelines on Article 22 referrals was Illumina's acquisition of Grail, which was not notifiable in any Member State. The General Court of the European Union confirmed the European Commission's jurisdiction over the case in 2022. Subsequently, the Commission prohibited the transaction in September 2022. 3.4 Where a merger technically requires notification and clearance, what are the risks of not filing? Are there any formal sanctions? Section 28 of the Competition Act provides, inter alia, that the Market Court may, upon the FCCA's proposal, impose an administrative fine on an undertaking that fails to notify a notifiable concentration and implements it before receiving the FCCA's approval. The undertaking may avoid being fined under Section 28 of the Competition Act if its conduct is deemed minor, or imposing a fine is otherwise considered unjustified with respect to safeguarding competition. A failure to notify constitutes clearly illegal conduct by nature, and the Market Court is likely to sanction a failure to notify by imposing a fine against the undertaking(s) concerned. The amount of the fine depends on the gravity, nature and extent of the failure. The maximum amount of the fine is 10 per cent of the undertaking's (or undertakings') annual turnover. Furthermore, the Market Court can, upon the FCCA's request, attach conditions to the implementation of the concentration, prohibit it or even order it to be dissolved or annulled. This allows the Market Court to unwind a notifiable concentration that has not been notified to the FCCA by, e.g., (i) separating the merged undertakings or assets that have been brought together, or (ii) requiring the termination of joint control, in order to restore market conditions to the state that they were in prior to the implementation of the unapproved concentration. The effect such a prohibition has outside of Finland is not clear. 3.5 Is it possible to carve out local completion of a merger to avoid delaying global completion? The main principle under Section 27 of the Competition Act is that a notifiable concentration may not be implemented, in any way, prior to obtaining approval from the Finnish merger authorities. Thus, the Finnish merger legislation does not generally permit local completion to be carved out in order to complete a notifiable concentration globally. Notwithstanding the above, the FCCA and the Market Court may, upon request by the notifying party (or parties), permit certain implementing measures to be taken during the review period and prior to receiving approval. In addition, Section 27 of the Competition Act specifically permits, prior to receiving clearance, the implementation of a public tender offer, the use of a mandatory public tender offer, and the use of a redemption obligation or a right of redemption. See the response to question 3.14 below. 3.6 At what stage in the transaction timetable can the notification be filed? A notifiable concentration must be notified to the FCCA prior to its implementation. Section 23 of the Competition Act provides that the notifying party (or parties) may notify a notifiable concentration after the conclusion of an agreement, an acquisition of control, or the announcement of a public tender offer. In addition, Section 23 of the Competition Act permits notifiable concentrations to be notified to the FCCA once the notifying party (or parties) can prove the intention of the undertakings concerned to complete the concentration with a sufficient degree of certainty. The intent may be proven, e.g., by a letter of intent or a memorandum of understanding, or by announcing a public tender offer. Nevertheless, the plan concerning any proposed concentration must be specific enough for the FCCA to investigate the concentration. 3.7 What is the timeframe for scrutiny of the merger by the merger authority? What are the main stages in the regulatory process? Can the timeframe be suspended by the authority? Phase I After receiving a complete notification of a notifiable concentration from the notifying party (or parties) (i.e., a "notified concentration"), the FCCA has a review period of 23 working days in the so-called initial stage (Phase I) of its investigation to: decide that the notified concentration does not fall under the Competition Act; approve the notified concentration with or without commitments; or decide that the notified concentration raises significant competition concerns and warrants in-depth scrutiny during a further investigation stage (Phase II). The review period does not begin to run if a notification is substantially insufficient or if the submitted information changes substantially and the changes materially affect how the concentration is assessed (e.g., changes in target or in crucial agreements like supply agreements). This does not, however, concern changes by third parties that are beyond the control of the notifying party (or parties). Furthermore, the FCCA has the right to "stop the clock" on the review period if the notifying party (or parties) has not provided all the information the FCCA has asked for by a set deadline or provides it as substantially insufficient or incorrect. The review deadline will be prolonged by the same number of days the information asked for is late. Phase II If the FCCA, during its initial review (Phase I) concludes that the notified concentration raises serious competition concerns and opens an in-depth investigation into the concentration, it has an additional 69 working days starting from such a decision to either approve the concentration, with or without commitments proposed by the notifying party (or parties), or to submit a proposal to the Market Court to prohibit the notified concentration. Upon application by the FCCA, the Market Court may extend the mentioned review period in Phase II by up to 46 working days (i.e., a total of 115 working days in Phase II). Stopping the clock in Phase I, as explained above, applies similarly in Phase II. Market Court proceedings If the FCCA considers that the commitments proposed by the notifying party (or parties), if any, are inadequate to remedy the competition concerns that the notified concentration results in, and decides to make a proposal to the Market Court to have the concentration prohibited, the Market Court's proceedings further extend the notification procedure by an additional 69 working days from receiving the FCCA's proposal. Therefore, in exceptional cases, the overall review of a notified concentration (without "stop the clock" delays) may be as long as over nine months (i.e., 23+69+46+69=207 working days). This does not take into account an appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court. In practice, however, most notified concentrations are approved in Phase I. 3.8 Is there any prohibition on completing the transaction before clearance is received or any compulsory waiting period has ended? What are the risks of completing before clearance is received? Have penalties been imposed in practice? Yes. A notified concentration may not be implemented prior to receiving the FCCA's or the Market Court's approval with or without commitments. However, Section 29(2) of the Competition Act provides that the prohibition of implementing a notified concentration expires, unless the Market Court orders otherwise, within 23 working days of the FCCA's proposal to prohibit a concentration. This provision also enables the Market Court to impose conditions on the implementation of the notified concentration prior to its decision on the FCCA's proposal. In terms of exceptional circumstances (primarily notifiable concentrations involving a public tender offer) and the risks related to completion prior to approval, please see the responses to questions 3.4 and 3.5 above. No penalties have been imposed in Finland for implementing a concentration before clearance or the end of a compulsory waiting period. 3.9 Is a transaction which is completed before clearance deemed to be invalid? If so, what are the practical consequences? Can validity be restored by a subsequent clearance decision? If a transaction is implemented before necessary merger control clearance, it is still legally valid. However, in accordance with Section 30(2) of the Competition Act, the Market Court can, upon the FCCA's proposal, prohibit such a transaction or order it to be dissolved, or attach conditions to it. The FCCA must inform the parties of its proposal to the Market Court within one year of the implementation of the concentration or the final decision of the merger authority. 3.10 Where notification is required, is there a prescribed format? Yes. The prescribed notification format can be found in the Government Decree on the obligation to notify a concentration (Valtioneuvoston asetus yrityskauppojen ilmoitusvelvollisuudesta, No. 1012/2011, the "Government Decree"). Furthermore, the short-form notification is annexed to the Guidelines. The existing notification form is from 2011, and a new form is expected to be applicable as of 1 January 2023. The information requirements for concentrations where the parties have no or very little horizontal overlap and/or vertical links are planned to be lightened in the new form, in addition to making general updates and clarifications. 3.11 Is there a short form or accelerated procedure for any types of mergers? Are there any informal ways in which the clearance timetable can be speeded up? A short-form notification procedure is primarily possible for the notification of concentrations where undertakings that derive turnover from Finland set up joint ventures abroad. In addition, such a procedure is possible if the notifying party (or parties) can demonstrate that the notified concentration only has a negligible effect on competition in Finnish markets. Furthermore, the FCCA can also, in individual cases, waive some of the requirements associated with the obligation to notify in the full prescribed notification form. The expediency of the short-form notification procedure requires a case-by-case assessment by the FCCA. Thus, voluntary pre-notification discussions with the FCCA offer the notifying party (or parties) an opportunity to reduce the amount of information that it needs to submit in the notification, regardless of whether the short-form notification procedure under the Government Decree is applicable. Even if the FCCA is not formally obliged to grant such reductions to the scope of the information required, pre-notification negotiations are highly recommended to ensure a fluent procedure. Moreover, the FCCA has the right to request additional information from the notifying party (or parties), even where the conditions for using the short-form notification procedure are fulfilled, if it deems this necessary for evaluating the effects of a notified concentration. 3.12 Who is responsible for making the notification? The notifying party (or parties) consists of: the acquirer of control; all of the parties acquiring joint control; the acquirer(s) of a business or parts thereof; the parties to a merger; or the parties that establish a full-function joint venture. 3.13 Are there any fees in relation to merger control? The FCCA does not pose filing fees. However, appeals to the Market Court, and ultimately the Supreme Administrative Court, regarding, inter alia, the FCCA's decisions in merger control cases are subject to appellate fees as stipulated in the Judicial Court Fees Act (Tuomioistuinmaksulaki, No. 1455/2015). In merger control cases, such fees are ?2,120 per appeal. The fees are borne by the appealing party (or parties). 3.14 What impact, if any, do rules governing a public offer for a listed business have on the merger control clearance process in such cases? As already mentioned in the response to question 3.5 above, Section 27 of the Competition Act specifically permits, prior to receiving approval, the implementation of a public tender offer referred to in Chapter 11, Section 1 of the Securities Market Act (Arvopaperimarkkinalaki, No. 746/2012, the "Securities Market Act"), the use of a mandatory public tender offer referred to in Chapter 11, Section 19 of the Securities Market Act, and the use of a redemption obligation or a right of redemption referred to in Chapter 18, Section 1(1) of the Companies Act (Osakeyhtiölaki, No. 624/2006, the "Companies Act"). Otherwise, public tender offers are governed by the general merger control rules contained in Chapter 4 of the Competition Act. 3.15 Will the notification be published? The notifying party (or parties) has the right to claim confidentiality over information that it can prove to be business secrets. However, the general principle regarding publicity during the notification process is that the information submitted by the notifying party (or parties) to the FCCA in connection with a notifiable concentration is subject to the provisions of the Finnish Act on the Openness of Government Activities (Viranomaisten toiminnan julkisuudesta annettu laki, No. 621/1999, the "Openness Act"). The Openness Act stipulates that all documents held by public authorities (such as the FCCA) are considered public, unless otherwise provided in the Openness Act or in other Finnish laws. Section 24(1) 20 of the Openness Act provides that documents containing private business secrets, as well as documents containing other comparable private business information, shall be considered confidential if publication or access to such information would cause financial harm to the private business in question. Therefore, it is essential that the notifying party (or parties) identifies to the FCCA the information it claims confidentiality over as business secrets. In practice, the FCCA instructs the notifying party (or parties) to provide it with both a confidential and a non-confidential version of the notification. This means that in the non-confidential version of its notification, the notifying party (or parties) must specifically redact information it considers to be business secrets. The FCCA routinely regards the parties' financial information and detailed information about the concentration to constitute confidential business secrets; however, it does not extend the confidentiality clause of the Openness Act to all types of information, particularly not in the absence of sufficient arguments as to why the mentioned exemption clause should apply.

4. Substantive Assessment of the Merger and Outcome of the Process

4.1 What is the substantive test against which a merger will be assessed? The substantive test is the so-called SIEC test (Significant Impediment to Effective Competition) in the Finnish markets or in a substantial part thereof, in particular, as a result of the creation or strengthening of a dominant position. The test is specifically designed to measure how much competition is lost as a result of a notifiable concentration. 4.2 To what extent are efficiency considerations taken into account? The Finnish merger authorities specifically examine efficiency considerations as part of their review process, and acknowledge that concentrations resulting in anti-competitive effects can give rise to positive or negative effects on the efficiency of the undertakings concerned. The FCCA provides extensive guidance on its examination of efficiencies in Part V (Appraisal process), Section 7.4.3 of the Guidelines. Negative effects on efficiency include the weakening or removal of competitive pressure from the undertakings concerned, which increases the risk of efficiency losses and potential harm to consumer welfare. Positive effects or efficiency gains, on the other hand, consist of efficiencies generated by the concentration that enhance the ability and incentive of the merged/combined/joint venture undertaking(s) post-concentration to act pro-competitively for the benefit of consumers, thereby negating the adverse effects on competition that the concentration might otherwise result in. 4.3 Are non-competition issues taken into account in assessing the merger? Apart from certain defence and national security-related interests, which are safeguarded under the Foreign Acquisitions Act (please see the response to question 1.3 above), non-competition issues are not taken into account when the Finnish merger authorities assess notifiable concentrations. 4.4 What is the scope for the involvement of third parties (or complainants) in the regulatory scrutiny process? As the first step of its review process, once the notifying party (or parties) has submitted a correct and complete notification, the FCCA requests written opinions and statements from the customers, suppliers and competitors of the undertakings concerned, as well as from any relevant trade unions/associations and other interested parties. This so-called "market-testing" phase of the notification process provides such third parties with the opportunity of making the FCCA aware of their views early in the process. Although the FCCA primarily receives the relevant information required to evaluate a concentration from the notifying party (or parties), it may also request market information from third parties, consult experts, review publications produced by various research institutions or conduct surveys and other investigations to advance its assessment of the concentration during the limited review period(s). In certain cases, this may even involve meetings with third parties who have raised substantive and well-founded concerns about the effects of a concentration. The decisions of the FCCA to approve a concentration may be appealed to the Market Court, just as judgments of the Market Court may be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court, by third parties, if their rights, obligations or interests have been directly affected by such a decision, as stipulated in the Administrative Judicial Procedure Act. Nevertheless, these types of appeals are not common in practice, as both the Market Court and the Supreme Administrative Court have concluded in previous cases that the FCCA's clearance decision or Market Court's judgment does not, normally, have a direct effect on the rights, obligations or interest of the merging undertakings' competitors. It is unclear whether the customers or suppliers of the merging undertakings could be in a better position to argue for standing on this basis. However, for all third-party appellants, the burden of proving that a clearance decision or a judgment directly affects their rights, obligations or interests is relatively high. 4.5 What information gathering powers (and sanctions) does the merger authority enjoy in relation to the scrutiny of a merger? The notifying party (or parties) is required to submit extensive amounts of information during the notification process. The Finnish merger authorities rely predominantly on the information provided by the notifying party (or parties) in the prescribed notification form and on the basis of specific requests by the authorities during the review period(s). The FCCA and the Market Court may also request information from third parties. If the notifying party (or parties) fails to provide adequate information in the notification form or on the basis of specific requests, the FCCA has the right to "stop the clock" (as further explained in the response to question 3.7 above) and/or the Finnish merger authorities may impose a conditional administrative fine under Section 46 of the Competition Act to enforce the notifying party's (or parties') obligation to provide correct and sufficient information. The Market Court is responsible for ordering the payment of such fines. If the notification is substantially insufficient, the review period does not even begin to run. The FCCA may also conduct inspections at the business premises of the undertakings concerned in accordance with Sections 35 and 37 of the Competition Act. In addition, a number of amendments to the Competition Act were ratified in 2019, granting wider inspection and information exchange rights to the FCCA. The FCCA is empowered to examine the business correspondence, bookkeeping, computer files, other documents and data regardless of the medium (including mobile devices). The FCCA is also permitted to continue inspections of electronic material at its own premises. For this purpose, the FCCA has the right to make temporary copies of the data, which it must delete immediately after the inspection is finished and the FCCA has taken permanent copies of the material relevant to the investigation. The undertaking whose data is being inspected has the right to attend the inspection at the FCCA's premises and ask questions or express its opinions regarding the inspection. It follows from this right that the FCCA cannot inspect the electronic material at its premises without providing an opportunity for the undertaking to be present. The amendments also broadened the information exchange rights between different authorities, providing that the FCCA has the right to submit confidential documents to certain other authorities, obtained or drafted by it in the process of carrying out the duties assigned to it in the Competition Act, if this is necessary in order for these authorities to carry out their duties. Respectively, the FCCA has the right to receive information or documents from these authorities that are necessary in order for the FCCA to carry out its merger control duties. 4.6 During the regulatory process, what provision is there for the protection of commercially sensitive information? As explained in the response to question 3.15 above, Section 24(1) 20 of the Openness Act provides that private business secrets, as well as other comparable private business information, shall be considered confidential, if publication or access to such information would cause financial harm to the private business in question. Thus, it is of paramount importance that the notifying party (or parties) identifies the precise information that it claims confidentiality over as business secrets to the FCCA. However, it is up to the FCCA to determine what information the notifying party (or parties) may claim as confidential. In case of disagreement in this regard, the notifying party (or parties) can ask for the FCCA's decision and appeal it to the Administrative Court with jurisdiction. The information that is deemed confidential by the FCCA is not disclosed to third parties or in the non-confidential version of the decision, which the FCCA publishes on its website. Similar rules apply to the Market Court's proceedings and judgment.

5. The End of the Process: Remedies, Appeals and Enforcement

5.1 How does the regulatory process end? The FCCA may conclude the regulatory process following its initial review in Phase I by deciding in a published and formal decision: that the concentration does not fall under the Competition Act; or to approve the concentration with or without commitments. If the FCCA fails to initiate an in-depth investigation (Phase II) prior to the end of the 23 working days' review period in Phase I, the notified concentration is deemed approved. All decisions by the FCCA are publicly announced and later published, when the FCCA and the notifying party (or parties) have agreed on the non-confidential version of the FCCA's decision. In cases where the FCCA concludes in Phase I that the concentration raises significant competition concerns and warrants in-depth scrutiny, it initiates Phase II. In Phase II, the FCCA may conclude the regulatory process by approving the concentration with or without the commitments proposed by the notifying party (or parties). Alternatively, it may submit a proposal to the Market Court to prohibit the concentration. At the end of the proceedings in the Market Court, the Court issues a published and formal judgment whereby it either: prohibits the concentration; or approves it with or without commitments, if it deems the FCCA's conclusions concerning the concentration's effects not to be warranted or going beyond what could be remedied with commitments proposed by the notifying party (or parties). In the unlikely event that the Market Court does not give its judgment within 69 working days after the FCCA has submitted its proposal to prohibit the concentration, the concentration is deemed approved. A non-confidential version of the judgment is published. Merger control cases can be appealed to the Supreme Administrative Court. Notwithstanding such an appeal, the Market Court's judgment must be enforced unless the Supreme Administrative Court rules otherwise. The timing implications and review periods of Phases I and II, as well as the proceedings in the Market Court, are assessed in the response to question 3.7 above. 5.2 Where competition problems are identified, is it possible to negotiate "remedies" which are acceptable to the parties? Yes. Section 25(2) of the Competition Act provides that before the FCCA may propose to the Market Court that the concentration is to be prohibited, it has a duty to negotiate remedy commitments with the notifying party (or parties), in order to eliminate arising anti-competitive effects or concerns and allow the FCCA to approve the concentration (i.e., "remedies"). Thus, the FCCA is required to consider whether the remedies proposed by the notifying party (or parties) are sufficient to eliminate the arising anti-competitive effects. The FCCA may not impose remedies other than those accepted by the notifying party (or parties). Remedies are usually structural in nature. A structural remedy may, for example, involve selling a specific business or a part thereof, a production facility or related production capacity, a patent or a trademark. Structural remedies can also relate to dissolving certain cooperative agreements or withdrawing from joint ventures. Besides structural remedies, the FCCA can also impose behavioural remedies, i.e. conditions on future behaviour by, for example, requiring the party to commit to specific licensing or supply obligations. These types of non-structural remedies can be combined with structural remedies; however, on their own, they are generally only imposed by the FCCA in situations where the competition concerns associated with the concentration are temporary and likely to disappear after a certain transitional period. As a main rule, the FCCA will not accept behavioural remedies in cases between competitors. The FCCA provides further guidance on remedies in Part VI (conditional clearance and prohibition of mergers) of its Guidelines. 5.3 To what extent have remedies been imposed in foreign-to-foreign mergers? At the time of writing this chapter, remedies have never been imposed in strictly foreign-to-foreign concentrations which have no direct effect on competition on Finnish markets. 5.4 At what stage in the process can the negotiation of remedies be commenced? Please describe any relevant procedural steps and deadlines. Remedies can be discussed in both Phases I and II. However, due to the rigid review periods, the FCCA and the notifying party (or parties) generally begin discussions on these issues during Phase II. Formal procedural steps or deadlines are not included in the Competition Act; however, the notifying party (or parties) bears the burden of proposing all possible remedies that can alleviate the competition concerns raised by the concentration. As a result, remedies should be proposed as early as possible in the regulatory process, in order to allow the FCCA to review, market test and determine whether they sufficiently address arising concerns and allow the conditional approval of the concentration. Therefore, the notifying party (or parties) of a complex concentration may find it useful to start exploring possible remedy solutions prior to notification. The notifying party (or parties) is not required to propose remedies that go beyond what is necessary for the removal of the anti-competitive effects of the concentration. Moreover, the FCCA cannot impose remedies that the notifying party (or parties) does not accept. 5.5 If a divestment remedy is required, does the merger authority have a standard approach to the terms and conditions to be applied to the divestment? The FCCA recognises that divestments must be assessed on a case-by-case basis, depending on the gravity and nature of the identified competition concerns the concentration could cause. Part VI (Conditional clearance and prohibition of mergers), Section 2 of the Guidelines includes the following recommendations on how structural remedies could be proposed to the FCCA and how they should be assessed: a brief overview of the competitive effects of the proposed commitments;

a brief description of the remedy measures, i.e., the business or parts thereof that are proposed to be divested and/or other measures;

the measures should be broken down in a manner that enables the FCCA to unequivocally verify whether the remedies have been implemented;

details concerning the timeframe and procedure for implementing the remedies;

information about any supplementary commitments aimed at enabling the start-up of the new entity;

commitments relating to the divestiture process (e.g., measures to preserve the competitiveness of the divested business, requirements set on the suitability of the purchaser such as autonomy and competitive significance, procedures for keeping the FCCA informed about the sales negotiations, and information about the purchaser approval process); and

information about monitoring mechanisms (e.g., deadlines for implementing the remedies, details about the trustee responsible for monitoring compliance or for overseeing the divestiture, a detailed description of the trustee mandate, information about penalties or alternative solutions to be adopted in situations where the remedies cannot, for one reason or another, be implemented). Furthermore, the FCCA issues deadlines for implementing remedies which take into account its right to propose the dissolution of the conditionally approved concentration to the Market Court, if the agreed remedies are not implemented in full. Section 30 of the Competition Act requires that the parties are informed about the FCCA's proposal to re-open an approved concentration within one year of the date on which the conditional clearance became final or the concentration closed. Consequently, the FCCA's deadlines normally require implementing remedies within less than one year, especially when remedies involve divesting a business or other assets. The appointment of an impartial and independent trustee often helps the FCCA to monitor the implementation of remedies and ensure their practical viability. These types of trustees are often better equipped than the FCCA to identify commitment breaches and are available for consultation in case disputes arise in connection with the implementation of the agreed remedies. 5.6 Can the parties complete the merger before the remedies have been complied with? A concentration may be completed once the Finnish merger authorities have approved it with or without conditions. This entails that concentrations which have been approved subject to the fulfilment of agreed remedies can be implemented prior to the final completion of the actual commitments, if they will be completed in accordance with the deadlines and all other conditions set forth in the merger authorities' decision or judgment, and implementation of the concentration has not been otherwise restricted therein. In 2022, the FCCA applied for the first time a so-called fix-it-first condition, in which during the review period a suitable buyer for the divestiture is chosen and a binding agreement with it is made by the notifying party. The FCCA has also recently imposed upfront buyer conditions where the cleared concentration cannot be implemented before a binding agreement regarding the divestiture has been made and the FCCA has approved the buyer. 5.7 How are any negotiated remedies enforced? The FCCA may assign trustees to monitor and ensure the enforcement of negotiated remedies as mentioned in the response to question 5.5 above. The Market Court also has, on the basis of the FCCA's proposal, the possibility of imposing an administrative fine on the notifying party (or parties) under Section 28 of the Competition Act for any failure to implement remedies in their agreed form. In addition, the Finnish merger authorities may, in accordance with Section 46 of the Competition Act, impose a periodic penalty payment to enforce the remedies. The Market Court is ultimately responsible for ordering the notifying party (or parties) to pay such a payment. A material failure to comply with the negotiated remedies may eventually result in the Market Court using its right under Section 30(2) of the Competition Act to dissolve the concentration. 5.8 Will a clearance decision cover ancillary restrictions? Yes. As set forth specifically in Part VII (ancillary restraints), Section 1 of the Guidelines, any merger control clearance decision issued by the FCCA covers ancillary restraints automatically, without the FCCA actually assessing such restrictions in individual cases. The FCCA's approach to ancillary restrictions or restraints is similar to that of the European Commission under the Merger Regulation. Generally, it trusts the notifying party (or parties) to self-assess the legality of the ancillary restrictions connected to the notified concentration under the Competition Act and its Guidelines. However, the notifying party (or parties) may also request the FCCA to specifically assess and approve restrictions of this nature in connection with the merger notification procedure, if it requires ultimate certainty that an ancillary restraint does not infringe the Competition Act. 5.9 Can a decision on merger clearance be appealed? Yes. Section 49 a of the Competition Act provides that the FCCA's merger clearance decisions may be appealed to the Market Court. However, the FCCA's commitment decisions, in which the commitments proposed by the notifying party (or parties) itself have been accepted, cannot be appealed by the notifying party (or parties). Moreover, the FCCA's decisions to open Phase II and to conduct a dawn raid cannot be appealed, and the FCCA's decisions to extend review periods cannot be appealed separately. Section 49 b of the Competition Act further provides (as a main rule) that the Market Court's judgments in merger control cases include a right of appeal to the Supreme Administrative Court of Finland. The Market Court's decisions to extend the FCCA's Phase II review period cannot be appealed. It is important to note that the judgment of the Market Court shall be followed, notwithstanding an appeal, unless the Supreme Administrative Court rules otherwise. Appeals in merger cases are rare, and particularly appeals to the Supreme Administrative Court are time-consuming proceedings. Furthermore, it is difficult under normal circumstances for third parties to initiate such appeals due to the high burden of proving that a clearance decision or a judgment directly affects their rights, obligations or interests, as further explained in the response to question 4.4 above. 5.10 What is the time limit for any appeal? According to Section 13 of the Administrative Judicial Procedure Act, all appeals concerning the FCCA's decisions and the Market Court's judgments must be lodged within 30 days of the appealing party being given notice of the decision or judgment. The day of notice is not included in the 30-day period. 5.11 Is there a time limit for enforcement of merger control legislation? In case a notifiable concentration has been implemented or closed prior to approval, or against the conditions imposed in the approval decision/judgment, or if the parties have provided erroneous or misleading information which has had a significant effect on the approval decision/judgment, Section 30 of the Competition Act requires that the parties are informed about the FCCA's proposal to the Market Court to review the case within one year of the date on which the concentration closed or the decision became final. This would suggest that the Market Court cannot, upon the proposal of the FCCA, adopt the most severe structural consequences (i.e., prohibit a concentration or order it to be dissolved, or attach conditions to its implementation) if this deadline has not been respected. However, the party or parties that have implemented or closed a notifiable concentration prior to approval, or against the conditions imposed in the approval decision/judgment, may face the FCCA's proposal to the Market Court regarding the imposition of administrative fines (up to 10 per cent of the undertaking's annual turnover) even 10 years after such an event in accordance with the general statute of limitations contained in Section 19(3) of the Competition Act.

6. Miscellaneous

6.1 To what extent does the merger authority in your jurisdiction liaise with those in other jurisdictions? The FCCA cooperates closely with the European Commission (Directorate-General for Competition), the competition authorities of other EU Member States, the OECD Competition Committee, the Nordic competition authorities and the International Competition Network in international competition matters. According to its website, the FCCA participates in around 40 working groups within these organisations. Naturally, cooperation within the EU is crucial, and the European Competition Network (the "ECN"), which includes the European Commission and the national competition authorities of the EU Member States, plays a key role in the cooperation. The FCCA states that it works with ECN-related matters on a daily basis, and that it receives approximately 80-100 requests for information from EU competition authorities each year. A sign of deep cooperation among the Nordic competition authorities (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden) is the Agreement on Cooperation in Competition Cases. The agreement was ratified and incorporated into law in Finland on 20 April 2018. After its ratification in Iceland in July 2020, the Nordic Agreement on Cooperation in Competition Cases is now in force across the region. The agreement allows the competition authorities, for example, to notify each other of mergers that affect the other party's important interests, exchange information (including confidential information), request information, and cooperate in inspections. In addition, the FCCA is a participant in the European Competition Authorities, a discussion forum including the competition authorities of the EU Member States as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein and Norway, the European Commission, and the EFTA Surveillance Authority. Furthermore, the FCCA participates in the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development, which also has a competition policy programme. 6.2 What is the recent enforcement record of the merger control regime in your jurisdiction? The FCCA does not publish statistics on merger control in Finland. However, the FCCA publishes information on its website on merger control decisions and pending merger control cases. According to its website, at the time of writing this chapter, the FCCA has decided on a total of 31 merger control cases in 2022. Out of these, 29 were approved without and two with conditions. The two cleared remedies were Phase II cases. In 2021, one concentration was blocked, making it the first, and so far only, prohibition in Finland. Generally, the number of Phase II cases has been on the rise. While there were approximately 45 Phase II cases in the 18 years between the introduction of merger control rules in Finland in 1998 and the end of 2016, there have been 28 Phase II cases since the beginning of 2017 until the time of writing this chapter. Furthermore, other enforcement trends over the last few years include longer review times (with extensions granted by the Market Court) and an increased number of stop-the-clocks and notifications being deemed incomplete. In addition, if the jurisdictional turnover thresholds are amended in accordance with the fresh Government Bill, as explained in question 6.3 below, it is expected that the number of notifications would double (i.e. an increase of approx. 30-40 notifications per year). 6.3 Are there any proposals for reform of the merger control regime in your jurisdiction? In September 2022, the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Employment of Finland published a Government Bill seeking, inter alia, to lower the national merger control turnover thresholds triggering a notification requirement to the FCCA. The amendments are envisaged to enter into force on 1 January 2023. The proposed new turnover thresholds are: the combined turnover of the parties resulting from Finland exceeds ?100 million; and the turnover of each of at least two of the parties resulting from Finland exceeds EUR 10 million. Furthermore, the existing notification form from 2011 is expected to be replaced with a new one as of 1 January 2023. The information requirements for concentrations where the parties have no or very little horizontal overlap and/or vertical links are planned to be lightened in the new form, in addition to making general updates and clarifications. 6.4 Please identify the date as at which your answers are up to date. These answers are up to date as at 30 September 2022.

7. Is Merger Control Fit for Digital Services & Products?