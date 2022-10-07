ARTICLE

On 23 August 2022, the Malaysia Competition Commission ("MyCC") launched a public consultation on the proposed renewal of a Block Exemption Order ("BEO") in respect of liner shipping services covered under a VSA. The renewal application was made pursuant to Section 8 of the Competition Act as the earlier BEO granted expired on 6 July 2022. The press release by MyCC ("Press Release") is accessible here.

According to the Press Release, the proposed period for renewal of the BEO is five (5) years.

The proposed BEO only applies to transport services provided by liner operators in respect of ocean transport and will not in any way include any inland carriage of goods.

MyCC has published the proposed BEO on its website and is inviting members of the public and relevant stakeholders to provide written feedback on the above from 22 August until 21 September 2022.

Members of the public and relevant stakeholders may also attend a physical public consultation session on 7 September 2022 in Kuala Lumpur.

If you or your enterprise have any concerns in any of the areas mentioned above, you may wish to put in a submission to MyCC before 21 September 2022.

