Attorneys from Tilleke & Gibbins' corporate and commercial group in Bangkok have contributed the Thailand chapter of the new Lex Mundi Sustainability and Competition Global Practice Guide. Featuring contributions from Lex Mundi member firms from around the world, the guide seeks to provide in-house and outside counsel with information on ESG (environmental, social, and governance) measures related to the competition regime in each jurisdiction. The chapters, which cover 44 jurisdictions around the world, are provided by member firms in the global Lex Mundi legal network.

Each chapter covers the following main areas:

Presence of ESG measures and sustainability agreements in the competition regime;

Guidance from authorities related to ESG initiatives and competitor working groups;

Calculation and reporting of ESG efforts;

Precedents involving ESG and sustainability matters in the country; and

Antitrust regulations that could lead to ESG litigation.

To read the Thailand chapter or browse the other jurisdictional contributions, please visit the Lex Mundi website.

