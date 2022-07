ARTICLE

Your LinkedIn Connections with the authors

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Anti-trust/Competition Law from Switzerland

Updated EU Antitrust Framework For Distribution: 7 Highlights That Companies Should Be Aware Of Now. Oppenhoff & Partner The EU has fundamentally reformed the rules of antitrust law regarding distribution: After a heated debate, the new Block Exemption Regulation (Vertical-BER) entered...

UK Government Confirms Appetite For Major Consumer And Competition Law Reforms Reed Smith (Worldwide) On 20 April 2022, the UK government published its response following the consultation on "Reforming competition and consumer policy", which was published in July 2021.

Court Of Appeal Strikes Out Pass-On Defence In Forex Manipulation Claim Hausfeld & Co LLP On 23 March 2022 the Court of Appeal struck out arguments put forward by the Forex defendants that investment funds had passed on their losses by cashing out of investments.

The Ever-Closer Cooperation Between Competition, Data Protection And Other Regulatory Authorities In The UK And EU: What It Means For Businesses Bird & Bird Concurrency between regulators has exponentially increased over recent years. Often, regulators have complimentary aims and have found strength in numbers.

UK Confirms Its New Digital Markets Competition Regime Bird & Bird This article briefly summarises the key elements of the UK Digital's Markets Competition Regime and provides a comparative table against the EU's recently adopted Digital Markets Act.