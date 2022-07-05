6月24日に行われた第13期全国人民代表大会常務委員会第35回会議では、「独占禁止法」の改正に関する決定が表決・可決された。2008年の同法施行以来、初めての改正となる。

改正後の「 独占禁止法」は2022年8月1日に発効する。改正内容は主に、「国務院独占禁止法執行機構」の明確化、▽独占禁止関連制度のプラットフォーム・エコノミー分野における具体的な適用規則の整備、▽独占契約をめぐるセーフハーバーのルールの構築、▽申告基準を満たしていない事業者結合に対する調査・処理手続きの改善、▽事業者結合の審査業務に関わる具体的な規則の整備などが含まれる。

今回の改正は、市場の期待を安定させる上でプラスになり、事業者のための公平、透明で予測可能な良好な環境作りを促進するものとみられる。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

