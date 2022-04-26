ARTICLE

A Danish company that produces baby sleeping bags and car seats (Company) has admitted to infringing the prohibition against resale price maintenance for a period of 5 years to the Danish Competition and Consumer Agency. As a result, the Company was ordered to pay a fine of DKK 8.000.000 (EUR 1.067.000) by the Danish Competition Council.

