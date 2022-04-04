ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In a special episode, HSF Tokyo senior associate Joel Rheuben is joined by Ryoichi Kaneko, a partner at leading Japanese law firm Anderson Mori & Tomotsune. Joel and Ryoichi discuss recent changes in merger control and foreign direct investment rules in and out of Japan that make it more difficult to predict when transactions can be subject to review by regulators. This podcast provides an overview of these changes, as well as what companies can do to deal with regulatory uncertainty.

self

Herbert Smith Freehills Podcasts · Competition Law in Asia: Regulatory uncertainty in global deals (English)

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.