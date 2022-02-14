Kyrgyzstan:
On Amendments To The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Competition"
14 February 2022
GRATA International
On January 21, 2022, the President signed the Law of the Kyrgyz
Republic "On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic
"On Competition".
The purpose of the Law "On Competition" is to prevent
the monopolization of the market, which will contribute to the
creation of favorable conditions for the development of
entrepreneurship.
A rule is being introduced, according to which, in cases
provided for by law, when reorganizing an economic entity, it is
necessary to obtain the consent of the antimonopoly authority.
Furthermore, the Law provides for the introduction of a warning
institution in order to prevent the application of penalties to
business entities that have committed minor violations of
competition law.
