Kyrgyzstan: On Amendments To The Law Of The Kyrgyz Republic "On Competition"

On January 21, 2022, the President signed the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Amendments to the Law of the Kyrgyz Republic "On Competition".

The purpose of the Law "On Competition" is to prevent the monopolization of the market, which will contribute to the creation of favorable conditions for the development of entrepreneurship.

A rule is being introduced, according to which, in cases provided for by law, when reorganizing an economic entity, it is necessary to obtain the consent of the antimonopoly authority.

Furthermore, the Law provides for the introduction of a warning institution in order to prevent the application of penalties to business entities that have committed minor violations of competition law.

