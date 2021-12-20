This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission adopts revised Guidelines on State aid to promote risk finance investments
  • European Commission adopts revised Communication on Short-term export-credit insurance
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Commission announces new Customs Risk Management System
  • EU and WTO members reach landmark agreement to simplify trade in services
  • EU-Latin America and Caribbean Leaders' Meeting aims at sustainable post-COVID recovery

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • EMA announces ICMRA and WHO Report on review of regulatory flexibilities implemented by authorities worldwide during COVID-19 pandemic
  • EMA starts rolling review of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine (VLA2001)
  • European Commission announces Communication on a common and coordinated EU approach to the challenges of COVID-19 resurgence
  • European Parliament and Council announce provisional agreement on reinforced role for European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Parliament and Council announce provisional agreement on Data Governance Act
  • European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decision for El Salvador

To view the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.