ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

European Commission adopts revised Guidelines on State aid to promote risk finance investments

European Commission adopts revised Communication on Short-term export-credit insurance

European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

European Commission announces new Customs Risk Management System

EU and WTO members reach landmark agreement to simplify trade in services

EU-Latin America and Caribbean Leaders' Meeting aims at sustainable post-COVID recovery

Medicines and Medical Devices

EMA announces ICMRA and WHO Report on review of regulatory flexibilities implemented by authorities worldwide during COVID-19 pandemic

EMA starts rolling review of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine (VLA2001)

European Commission announces Communication on a common and coordinated EU approach to the challenges of COVID-19 resurgence

European Parliament and Council announce provisional agreement on reinforced role for European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

European Parliament and Council announce provisional agreement on Data Governance Act

European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decision for El Salvador

To view the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.