This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission adopts revised Guidelines on State aid to promote risk finance investments
- European Commission adopts revised Communication on Short-term export-credit insurance
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Commission announces new Customs Risk Management System
- EU and WTO members reach landmark agreement to simplify trade in services
- EU-Latin America and Caribbean Leaders' Meeting aims at sustainable post-COVID recovery
Medicines and Medical Devices
- EMA announces ICMRA and WHO Report on review of regulatory flexibilities implemented by authorities worldwide during COVID-19 pandemic
- EMA starts rolling review of Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine (VLA2001)
- European Commission announces Communication on a common and coordinated EU approach to the challenges of COVID-19 resurgence
- European Parliament and Council announce provisional agreement on reinforced role for European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC)
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Parliament and Council announce provisional agreement on Data Governance Act
- European Commission adopts EU Digital COVID Certificate equivalence decision for El Salvador
