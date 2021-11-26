A Danish company producing clothes, furniture and other products for children has accepted to pay a fine of DKK 1,800,000 (EUR 240,000) for infringement of the Danish Competition Act's ban on resale price maintenance. In addition, a member of management of the company has accepted to pay a personal fine of DKK 100,000 (EUR 14,000).

The violation of the competition rules took place over a period from 2018 to 2020 in which the company required a reseller to adhere to the recommended resale price preventing the provision of any rebates or discounts. Following an investigation, the Danish Competition and Consumer Authority handed over the case to the State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime in order for them to initiate criminal proceedings.

The decision from the State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime dated 15th October 2021 is a part of several Danish recent decisions on resale price maintenance in the course of the last years. An overview of the recent decisions from the DCCA, including the resale price maintenance cases, is available here.

For more information, please refer to the decision from the State Prosecutor for Serious Economic and International Crime dated 15th October 2021 available here in Danish.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.