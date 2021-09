ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Vertical restraints are restrictions on competition within agreements between companies or individuals at different levels of the supply chain.

But what is the difference between horizontal and vertical restraints? How do you assess their impact? And what was the “cookie”decision all about?

Click on the video to get your answer.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.