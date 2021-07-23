This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

European Commission publishes 2020 Report on Competition Policy

European Commission adopts positive assessments of Recovery and Resilience Plans from an additional 2 Member States, and EU finance ministers give green light to first disbursements

European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

European Parliament adopts Report on post-COVID trade strategy

Medicines and Medical Devices

No noteworthy developments for this issue

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

European Commission adopts equivalence decision for Swiss COVID digital certificates

EU and UK discuss interoperability of EU Digital COVID Certificates

To view the full article, please click here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.