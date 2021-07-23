This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.
LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS
Competition & State Aid
- European Commission publishes 2020 Report on Competition Policy
- European Commission adopts positive assessments of Recovery and Resilience Plans from an additional 2 Member States, and EU finance ministers give green light to first disbursements
- European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy
Trade / Export Controls
- European Parliament adopts Report on post-COVID trade strategy
Medicines and Medical Devices
- No noteworthy developments for this issue
Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection
- European Commission adopts equivalence decision for Swiss COVID digital certificates
- EU and UK discuss interoperability of EU Digital COVID Certificates
