This regular alert covers key regulatory EU developments related to the COVID-19 situation. It does not purport to provide an exhaustive overview of developments and contains no analysis or opinion.

LATEST KEY DEVELOPMENTS

Competition & State Aid

  • European Commission publishes 2020 Report on Competition Policy
  • European Commission adopts positive assessments of Recovery and Resilience Plans from an additional 2 Member States, and EU finance ministers give green light to first disbursements
  • European Commission approves new and amended Member State measures to support the economy

Trade / Export Controls

  • European Parliament adopts Report on post-COVID trade strategy

Medicines and Medical Devices

  • No noteworthy developments for this issue

Cybersecurity, Privacy & Data Protection

  • European Commission adopts equivalence decision for Swiss COVID digital certificates
  • EU and UK discuss interoperability of EU Digital COVID Certificates

