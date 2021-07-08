The Malaysia Competition Commission ("") and its consultant Ipsos Strategy3 ("") commenced a market review in 2020 into two separate sub-sectors of the transportation sector in regard to the supply of parts for servicing and repairing of cars and after port transportation services ("").The Market Review was conducted in accordance with Section 11 of the Competition Act 2010, namely to better understand the market structure, to assess market activities along the supply chain, and to determine any feature or combination of features of the market that may indicate prevention, restriction, or distortion of competition.Theof the Market Review ("") is available on MyCC's website and can also be accessed. The MyCC invites the public, including relevant stakeholders, to take part in the Market Review by contributing opinions, inputs, and feedback from 18 June 2021 until 2 July 2021.The Draft Report encompasses two main areas namely: (a) the port logistics ecosystem, which includes freight transport by road; storage and warehousing; port operations; cargo handling/ stevedoring; other cargo handling activities; shipping and forwarding agencies; and other support activities for transportation (e.g. towing, roadside assistance, and crane services); and (b) motor vehicle warranty claims.Ipsos has identified and made, amongst others, the following key recommendations/ observations in the Draft Report:

If you or your enterprise have any concerns in any of the areas mentioned above, you may wish to take this opportunity to provide feedback to the MyCC, especially if there are any discrepancies or inaccuracies in the Draft Report. Any feedback may be submitted through the MyCC website or by email to the secretariat atbyThe final report, which will be issued after the public feedback sessions, may ultimately be used by the MyCC as the basis for its analysis and findings of anti-competitive practices by companies in the relevant transportation services in Malaysia.

