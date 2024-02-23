By 17 February 2024, the Digital Services Act ("DSA") will automatically apply to all intermediary services. The DSA aims to ensure a safe online environment and to this end establishes numerous obligations on so-called "intermediary service providers".

Given the complexity of this new regime and its mandatory force, it is important for companies carrying out internet or online-related activities to determine whether they fall within the scope of the DSA.

The definition of intermediary services is quite broad and catches from internet provision services to online platforms. Entities that transmit and potentially store information at the request of their users and by electronic means are not always aware that they fall within the scope of the DSA. Nonetheless, they bear the brunt of these heightened online safety standards.

Intermediary service providers are exposed to the risk of being fined if they do not comply with the DSA and of having to compensate the damage suffered by users as a result of such a failure.

