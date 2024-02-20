ARTICLE

Advertising is a key aspect of any business, as the primary goal of any business is to increase its customer reach, increase sales, demand and gain a competitive advantage. Therefore, advertising plays a vital role in achieving these objectives both aspects involve identifying, predicting, and meeting customer needs.

Advertising focuses on understanding and satisfying customer requirements, while advertising is a business practice to promote ideas or branding through various channels such as television, billboards, and other mediums.

As advertising and marketing have advanced over time, agencies have become more focused on finding innovative ways to adapt to changing consumer trends and insights and this has led to the emergence of digital advertising and marketing, driven by the growing popularity of online platforms, unlike traditional forms of advertising such as TV commercials and billboards, digital advertising places a greater emphasis on combating misleading or false information.

In the Arab Republic of Egypt, the framework of the advertising business is guided by various laws and regulations, including the Press, Media, and the Supreme Council for Media Regulation Law No. 180 of the year 2018, Decree No. 26 of the year 2020 regarding the issuance of regulations regulating licenses in the Supreme Council for Media Regulation” SCMR” and Law No. 208 of the year 2020 regulating advertisements on public roads.

However, SCMR grants the issuance of licenses for the creation or management of audio/visual/electronic or digital broadcast websites, digital platforms, content distribution, and other advertising-related activities. The laws also require approval from the National Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (NTRA), and the incorporation of a company with the necessary authorized capital and payment of licensing fees to conduct activities related to broadcast relay stations in Egypt. Additionally, there were imposed restrictions on encrypted digital or satellite platforms in Egypt, except those owned by the state.

Law No. 208 of the year 2020 governs advertisements on public roads, applying to all advertisers, whether individuals, companies, or agencies, excluding state-owned entities. The National Authority for Public Roads Advertisements has the authority to establish standards and rules for such advertisements. To display advertisements on public roads, a three-year renewable license is required. However, certain types of advertisements are exempt from this licensing requirement, including those displayed during public events such as religious or national holidays, cultural or social events, and those made by non-profit organizations.

In addition to the aforementioned laws, Decree No.962 of the year 2012 regarding the registration of advertising and media marketing agencies in the Register of Commercial Agents and Brokers which was executed by the General Organization of Export and Import Control “GOEIC” in 2021, provides that all agencies and natural persons working in the field of marketing and advertising are required to register their company in the Commercial Agents' Registry, even if it is not the main activity of the company.

The Decree clarifies that any company or person operating in a field that includes presenting the marketing of advertising materials for publishing or broadcasting on any kind of broadcast, whether printed material, visual, digital, etc. is subject to this Decree and, therefore, must be registered in the aforementioned Registry.

The above-mentioned laws aim to protect consumers from unfair practices and misleading information, promote healthy competition among businesses, prevent untruthful practices in the market, and govern content and advertisements to meet the legal and ethical standards of the Egyptian market, protect trademarks and copyrights, and ensure the accuracy of advertising and marketing claims.

In conclusion, the advertising industry in Egypt is governed by several laws and restrictions aimed at protecting consumers, promoting healthy competition, and ensuring compliance with legal and ethical standards. The aforementioned laws aim to prevent misleading practices, protect trademarks and copyrights, and ensure the accuracy of advertising claims. As digital advertising continues to grow in popularity, Egypt has taken steps to strengthen consumer protection and data privacy laws to address deceptive practices in this area. Overall, these measures help to ensure that advertising in Egypt is conducted in a responsible and transparent manner that benefits both businesses and consumers alike.

