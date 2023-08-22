Following the example of other EU countries, Slovakia has just adopted new rules for asserting consumer claims. The new Act on Lawsuits for the Protection of Consumer Collective Interests will give consumers the opportunity to join "class actions" (lawsuits on behalf of consumers) similar to those known from the US.

Thanks to these collective actions, consumers will have the opportunity to easily and cheaply exercise their claims against traders, including claims for damages, exchange of goods, or discounts on the purchase price. They simply have to join the class action by registering and paying a small fee, and if the class action is successful, they can get compensation for damages, for example, without having to fight a David and Goliath legal battle themselves.

That's good news for consumers and bad news for retailers. Any minor violation of consumer protection regulations by a trader could lead to significant damages.

And what does all this have to do with advertising? Consumer rules encompass an extremely wide range of relationships and areas, including advertising. So, if you haven't been worried about sanctions from regulatory authorities or lawsuits from your competitors, get ready for consumer class actions.

