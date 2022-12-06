SSEK Legal Consultants partners Ira A. Eddymurthy and Winnie Y. Rolindrawan have contributed the Indonesia chapter to The Legal 500: Pharmaceutical Advertising Country Comparative Guide, a multi-jurisdictional guide to pharmaceutical advertising laws and regulations.

The guide provides a pragmatic overview of the law and practice of pharmaceutical advertising law. Each chapter covers current issues affecting pharmaceutical advertising in a particular country.

In the Indonesia Q&A guide, Ira and Winnie address topics such as self-regulation, press releases, gifts, samples, grants or donations, anti-bribery rules, regulatory authorities and courts. They also offer insight and opinion on the most common issues related to pharmaceutical advertising in Indonesia.

You can find the Indonesia guide to pharmaceutical advertising here.

