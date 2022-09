ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Sweden

The Incoming Digital Services Act Preiskel & Co In this article, we describe the main features of the incoming DSA and briefly analyse its interaction with the e-Commerce Directive in relation to the liability of online intermediaries.

Frankfurt Court Of Appeals: The Receipt Of Free E-books May Trigger An Obligation For Influencers To Label Their Posts As Advertising Reed Smith (Worldwide) The judges had to deal with a case that took place before the new section 5a(4) of the German Act against Unfair Commercial Practices entered into effect on 28 May 2022.

DOT COM Disclosures And Dark Patterns McDermott Will & Emery The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is considering updating and reissuing its guidance document on digital advertising, with the aim of tightening legislation against online consumer manipulation.

Reklamın Hukuki Niteliği ve Karşılaştırmalı Reklamlar MGC Legal Bireysel olarak her birimiz günlük yaşantımızda sayısız reklamla karşılaşıyoruz. Hayatımızın bir parçası olmuş cep telefonlarından yüksek binaların cephelerine asılan tabela...

Key Takeaways From Our Keeping Children Safe Online Webinar Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Bryony Long and Nick Allan were delighted to welcome experts Daniel Goldberg and Gregory Boyd from Frankfurt Kurnit Klein & Selz and Dominic Murphy from ukie...