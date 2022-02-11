CSSF applies and integrates ESMA guidelines on marketing communications for UCITS and AIFs in its administrative and regulatory practices

On 30 January 2022, the CSSF published Circular 22/795 concerning the application of ESMA guidelines on marketing communications ("ESMA Guidelines") under Regulation (EU) 2019/1156 on the cross-border distribution of funds ("CBDF Regulation"), which were published on 2 August 2021.

CSSF Circular 22/795 applies as from 2 February 2022, which is also the date of application of ESMA Guidelines, whilst the marketing communication requirements set out in the CBDF Regulation have been applicable since 2 August 2021.

For an overview of the key points of CSSF Circular 22/795, please read here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.