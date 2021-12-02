Sponsorship in the form of money or some equivalent is only allowed as an honorarium for speakers and/or moderators (MOH Reg. 58/2016, Article 4(2)). The maximum sponsorship amount is specifically regulated in each association's code of ethics (i.e. GP Farmasi Indonesia Code of Ethics and IPMG Code of Ethics). There is no additional restriction applicable to events taking place abroad. All sponsorships received by healthcare professionals through their respective healthcare institutions must be reported to the Indonesian Corruption Eradication Commission (Komisi Pemberantasan Korupsi or " KPK ") within 30 working days following the granting or receipt of such sponsorship (MOH Reg. 58/2016, Article 10). Please refer to our answer to Question 18 below.

Criminal sanctions under the Consumer Protection Law are usually triggered by a report from an affected consumer or the National Committee for the Protection of Consumers and Business Actors (Komite Nasional Perlindungan Konsumen dan Pelaku Usaha) on behalf of the affected consumer. A competing pharmaceutical company may also report such infringement to the police. Criminal proceedings under the Consumer Protection Law shall be under the competence of the District Court (Pengadilan Negeri) which jurisdiction covers the domicile of the offending pharmaceutical company.

As provided in our answer to Question 24 below, the sanctions imposed for an advertising infringement may take the form of administrative sanctions imposed by BPOM or criminal sanctions. BPOM administrative sanctions may be triggered if the Ethics Commission of GP Farmasi Indonesia reports any advertising infringement to BPOM or if BPOM finds such infringement independently in conducting its supervision function.

What are the penalties, sanctions or measures that regulators or courts can impose for violating medicines advertising rules and rules on inducements to prescribe in your jurisdiction?

warning; stern warning; temporary suspension of advertisement activities; freezing of Marketing Authorization (Izin Edar); and/or revocation of Marketing Authorization (Izin Edar).

Administrative sanctions in the form of warning and/or stern warning are followed by an order to revise, cease, and/or retract the published Advertisement.

Article 61(2) of the Consumer Protection Law provides that any offer, promotion or advertisement of medicine by any business actor by promising gifts in the form of goods and/or services shall be subject to criminal sanctions in the form of imprisonment for a maximum of five years or a maximum fine of two billion rupiah. In addition, Article 62(2) of the Consumer Protection Law provides that any false advertising carried out by business actors shall be subject to criminal sanctions in the form of imprisonment for a maximum of two years or a maximum fine of five hundred million rupiah.

Inducement to Prescribe

Article 12B(2) of the Anti-Corruption Law provides that civil servants or state administrators who receive any bribe shall be subject to criminal sanctions in the form of imprisonment for at least four years and a maximum of 20 years, and a fine of at least two hundred million rupiah and a maximum of one billion rupiah.

In addition to the above, Attachment I of the IPMG Code of Ethics provides that any violation to the IPMG Code of Ethics shall be subject to a written warning and fine. And Chapter III of the GP Farmasi Indonesia Code of Ethics provides that any member of GP Farmasi Indonesia that is proven to have violated the GP Farmasi Indonesia Code of Ethics shall be subject to the following sanctions: