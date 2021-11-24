ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Since 1, February 2022 providing services of distribution of advertisement by an advertiser who is not included to the Registry is gonna be banned and considered illegal.

Maintenance of the Registry is on the MART. It's will be available for free usage on the Internet.

Therefore, this restriction does not spread on everyone. Including to the registry is not needed for the following services:

outer advertisement;

advertisement on the transport and inside of it;

advertisement through using phone, telex, facsimile, cellular telecommunications, e-mail;

advertisement in the buildings and places of cultural, educational, sport, sport-mass, touristic events, competitions, exhibitions, conferences, and others;

advertisement on the paper source which is not considered to be printed mass media;

advertisement on the Internet (including using advertisement facilities), which are not connected with placement in the online publications

others which are defined specifically by the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Belarus.

You can learn about other changes by the following link→

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.