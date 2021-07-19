Decree-Law 36/2021, which amends Decree-Law 176/2006 of 30 August ("Medicines Statute"), was published on 19 May. The new Decree-Law introduces a ban on the advertising of discounts on the price of medicines subject to medical prescription that are reimbursed by the National Health Service ("NHS") or that contain narcotic or psychotropic substances.

Therefore, in addition to the rules of the Medicines Statute already in force that ban the advertising of these types of medicines, advertising discounts on the price of medicines whose advertising was already prohibited is now also banned.

In terms of the scope of the ban now established, the advertising of medicines is considered to be any form of information, marketing or incentive intended to promote the prescription, dispensing, sale, acquisition or consumption of medicines, aimed at the general public, wholesale distributors and health professionals.

This Decree-Law expressly prohibits "any form of advertising", regardless of the medium used, and it covers both generic and specific advertising of discounts on the price of the medicines referred to.

The ban has been introduced for two fundamental reasons: firstly, to protect public health and, secondly, due to the repercussions the discounts may have on equal access to medicinal products by the general public.