POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment from Kazakhstan

Butcher's Beef With Lidl Marks & Clerk The recent case of Philip Warren and Son Ltd v Lidl Great Britain Ltd [2021] EWHC 1097 (Ch) considered the threshold of evidence for successfully bringing a claim in passing off when a...

Regulating ‘Over The Top' Services In The UK – A Brief Overview Kemp IT Law In this short piece, we overview the new rules around Number-Independent Interpersonal Communications Services (‘NI-ICS') that are due to come into effect in the UK later in 2021.

Bad Luck Brian Ad And Self Regulation Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) One of the Slovak advertising agencies has chosen a peculiar approach to advertising by using the well-known Bad Luck Brian meme in a campaign for its client..

Targeted Advertising On Social Media And GDPR Global Advertising Lawyers Alliance (GALA) Do you target your advertising on social media platforms? (Of course, you do). Then you should know that you may be responsible for compliance with personal data processing along with the social media operators.

Ofcom Consults On Proposals For The Regulation Of Advertising On Video Sharing Platforms (VSPs) Wiggin Last year, Ofcom was given new powers, under the Audiovisual Media Services Regulations amending the Communications Act 2003, to regulate VSPs established in the UK.