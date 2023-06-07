Loyens & Loeff have contributed to the Luxembourg chapter of Chambers and Partners Acquisition Finance 2023 in both the Law and Practice and Trends and Developments section.

Luxembourg remains an attractive place for international groups, investors and banks to establish their activities or investments. Supported by innovation and multiple attractive markets, Luxembourg has become an important jurisdiction for start-ups but also shines in non-financial matters, such as the space sector or the development of new programmes such as Fit 4 Sustainability.

Like the rest of the world, Luxembourg has almost recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, and focus is now shifting to the implementation of environment, social and governance (ESG) principles.

Download

Acquisition Finance 2023

Law and Practice, Trends and Developments - Luxembourg

