In the world of auditing, the tasks can often feel like a relentless onslaught of data, systems, and repetitive tasks. Auditors find themselves navigating through endless streams of information, striving to maintain focus and rhythm amidst the chaos.

But what if there was a way to harness technology to streamline these processes, allowing auditors to focus on what truly matters - delivering impactful insights and building trust?

Next Generation Audit (NGA) represents a new era in audit technology, designed to automate routine tasks, run quality checks, and provide auditors with unprecedented insights. By harnessing the latest advancements in automation and data analytics, NGA aims to liberate auditors from the shackles of repetitive tasks. This will allow them to focus on higher-value activities such as building relationships, understanding complex business issues, and delivering impactful insights with confidence.

Key Components of NGA

Global Initiative

At PwC, we are transforming the way we deliver audits globally through our ongoing commitment to people and technology. By leveraging a first-of-its-kind relationship with Microsoft, we are building a revolutionary audit ecosystem, equipping our auditors with the new digital capabilities required to meet your fast-changing needs.

Emerging and cognitive technologies have the potential to enable our auditors to create an audit experience not possible before. With the power to transform data, apply predictive analytics and with automation at our fingertips, we will be able to provide clients and audit teams with a panoramic view of their audit landscape. Delivering high-quality, fully integrated auditing at speed, reducing burden and helping you build trust in the things that matter most to you and your stakeholders.

Advanced Automation

NGA leverages advanced automation powered by cutting-edge technologies to minimise manual inputs, enhance accuracy, and boost productivity. Moreover, by automating repetitive tasks, auditors can unlock more productive days and deliver greater impact at every step of the audit process.

Human-Centred Design

Built with auditors in mind, NGA combines human expertise with technology-enabled solutions to create a harmonious work environment. By aligning with the natural rhythm of auditors' workdays, it empowers auditors to stay focused, engaged, and in tune with the pulse of the audit.

The Benefits of NGA

For Auditors

Enhanced productivity and efficiency

Greater focus on higher-value activities

Increased confidence and job satisfaction

For Clients:

Enhanced audit quality and reliability

Timely insights and actionable recommendations

Strengthened trust and confidence in financial reporting

Looking Ahead

As the audit landscape continues to evolve, NGA stands at the forefront of innovation, reshaping the future of accounting. With its blend of advanced technology, streamlined processes, and human-centred design, NGA is poised to redefine the audit experience, empowering auditors to thrive in a rapidly changing environment.

In conclusion, Next Generation Audit represents a bold step forward in the quest for audit excellence. By harnessing the power of technology and embracing innovation, NGA promises to unlock new possibilities, drive greater efficiency, and elevate the role of auditors in today's dynamic business landscape.

For auditors seeking to embrace the future of accounting, NGA offers a compelling vision of what's possible when human expertise and technology converge to drive transformative change.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.