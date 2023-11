ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Accounting and Audit from Worldwide

GBCI 2021: Navigating The Global Accounting And Tax Landscape TMF Group BV The accounting and tax landscape which multinational businesses must navigate is fraught with challenges. The various markets in which they operate experience changes to legislation...

Resultaten Collectieve Audit Goede Doelen DMCC Group Voor het zevende jaar op rij hebben wij, in samenwerking met Goede Doelen Nederland, de collectieve audit voor goede doelen uitgevoerd.

The Global Business Complexity Index 2023 TMF Group BV Entering into new markets, or managing existing cross-border operations, can pose many challenges for businesses. Our report helps you to cut through the layers of corporate compliance complexity, wherever you operate.

The European Commission Provides Clarifications To ESEF Related Matters: Interpretative Communication Of The 6 November 2020 Ganado Advocates On the 11 November 2020, the Malta Financial Services Authority (the "MFSA") issued a circular to bring to the attention of issuers the latest interpretative communication by the European Commission

The EU Single Accounting Directive: The EU Single Accounting Directive Was Approved On 12 June 2013 Deloitte Malta The Directive sets out EU accounting rules for micro, small, medium and large entities, of which the thresholds are set out in the table below.