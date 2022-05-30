ARTICLE

Why is good accounting important for startups? As a new business owner, you will want to focus on selling your goods, or services, and get your brand out there to stand out from competition. However, bookkeeping and accounting are also very important, particularly for startups.

Accounting is considered to be the language of business, and so it should be considered as an important subject for business owners. We believe that it is crucial to have general knowledge of the fundamentals of accounting and any business that wants to survive must have a plan for accounting. A great idea will not launch without a proper business plan including proper financials. The truth is that a percentage of startup businesses fail due to money running out, apart from other factors such targeting the wrong market, ineffective marketing, and lack of expertise. You do not want this to happen to your business, so partnering up with the right accountant will help you keep your business finances on track.

Assets, liabilities, equity, revenues, expenses, bookkeeping, budgets, balance sheet, profit and loss, cash flow, tax, VAT, payroll is important jargon to understand. All this can be overwhelming, which is why you need to outsource to the right accounting firm in Malta. When looking in partnering with your new accountant, keep in mind the following: accuracy, reliability, speed, price, and expertise. Accounting Services can offer you all this.

Managing your bookkeeping and accounting right from the start will allow you to have better control of your business finances. Our startup-focused accountants are available to assist you in the pre-launch business stage and throughout your business venture, ensuring you are also ahead from the accounting perspective and also most importantly compliant with VAT and tax regulations in Malta.

