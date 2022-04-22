To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
The accounting function is fundamental to
companies, not only for meeting statutory obligations which
include; the submission of audited accounts, VAT returns and tax returns, but also to ensure that the
company's management could take informed decisions based on
figures which represent an accurate and up-to-date financial
position of the company.
Watch our informative video featuring Timothy Hampton, our Senior Manager for Client
Accounting, as he highlights the importance of the Accounting
function.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
KPMG AEOI Reporting provides a technology solution for reporting under the Foreign Account Tax Compliance Act and the OECD Common Reporting Standard and is a global solution for Financial Institutions.
Many Free Zone Companies incorporated in DMCC, DWC and JAFZA are leaving themselves exposed to potential fines and the non-renewal of their trading licence for failure to comply with one particular regulatory requirement.
Companies with substantial assets that may possibly subject to impairment, need to ensure that they fully comply with the disclosure requirements of IAS36 especially now that the financial crisis continues.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.