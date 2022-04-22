ARTICLE

The accounting function is fundamental to companies, not only for meeting statutory obligations which include; the submission of audited accounts, VAT returns and tax returns, but also to ensure that the company's management could take informed decisions based on figures which represent an accurate and up-to-date financial position of the company.

Watch our informative video featuring Timothy Hampton, our Senior Manager for Client Accounting, as he highlights the importance of the Accounting function.

