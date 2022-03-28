To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
CSB Group is one of the leading tax and
accounting firms in Malta. As corporate accounting specialists in
Malta and Independent members of EuraAudit International, our
accountants offer professional outsourced accounting services in
Malta.
Our accountants are highly professional and
offer tailor-made accounting services in Malta depending on the
nature and size of the business. Various services fall within the
remit of accountancy – Here at CSB Group, having a team of
over 14 accountants and accounts personnel, we boast in being able
to furnish over 400 clients with bookkeeping and updated management
accounts and any other related services including ad hoc advice /
service clients require.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
This report highlights the topical issues to consider and; the new standards and interpretations that apply at this date, and the new IFRS standards that are published but effective at later dates, and that have to be disclosed by IFRS reporters.
This pocket guide provides a summary of the recognition and measurement requirements in the Accountancy Profession (General Accounting Principles for Smaller Entities) Regulations, 2009 ("GAPSE"), that was enacted through Legal Notice 51 of 2009, and subsequently amended through Legal Notice 58 of 2010.