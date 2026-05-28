Spain Beckham Law: Who Qualifies & How To Apply | Save Tax In Spain With The Beckham Law (Video)

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Have you heard about the Beckham Law in Spain but aren't sure if it applies to you? In this video, Javier — senior caseworker and Spanish qualified lawyer at Latitude Law — demystifies Spain's special tax regime and explains who can benefit from it.

✅ What the Beckham Law (Régimen Especial de Trabajadores Impatriados) actually is

✅ Who qualifies — employees, remote workers & business owners

✅ The 6-month application deadline you must not miss

✅ Common misconceptions (it's NOT a visa & it does NOT make you tax-free)

✅ The flat tax rate applicable to your Spanish income

✅ How to structure your immigration application alongside your tax application

✅ Why getting early legal advice is critical

Whether you're relocating to Spain for work, moving for a new role, or working remotely, the Beckham Law could offer you significant tax advantages — if applied correctly.