What Do I Need To Do Before Travelling To Ghana?

Ghana is one of the most interesting travelling destinations for many foreigners, and for good reasons. There are many historical landmarks, such as the Cape Coast Castle, vibrant markets and nightlife for the tourists looking to have a good time. On the other hand, Ghana's political stability and economy make it a hub for entrepreneurship. Regardless of the purpose of your visit, you must prepare adequately to prevent any hassle. That said, here's what you need to do before travelling to Ghana.

Step 1: Prepare your travel documents

Your documents are non-negotiable when visiting Ghana, so prepare yours in advance. As a tip, ensure your passport is valid for at least six months before your departure date. Likewise, foreigners often require a visa to gain legal entry, although some countries are exempt from this rule. Therefore, make it a point to check out the latest visa requirements with the Ghanaian consulate in your country or the reputable government websites. Speaking to Ghanaian immigration lawyers regarding the needed travel documents will also be beneficial.

Step 2: Vaccinations and other health precautions

Ghana is very particular about the health of foreigners visiting, so ensure the necessary precautions. For starters, you must get a valid yellow fever vaccination certificate, as it is mandatory. Additionally, make it a point to consult your healthcare provider or visit a travel clinic at least four to six weeks before your departure, as they can advise on additional immunisations, such as hepatitis A, typhoid, and meningitis.

They can also recommend malaria prophylaxis since malaria is prevalent in Ghana, so keep this in mind. You also need to carry a copy of your vaccination records and travel insurance information during your trip.

Step 3: Prepare yourself financially

You must be financially prepared when visiting Ghana, which means getting enough Ghanaian cedis, as your local currency will not be accepted. Some urban settlements may accept credit cards, but cash is mostly used nationwide. Therefore, always keep cash on you at all times. You should also notify your bank of your travel plans to avoid any disruptions with your credit or debit cards and familiarise yourself with local prices and budget accordingly for accommodations, meals, transportation, and activities.

Step 4: Understand the local customs and culture

If you want to have the best experience in Ghana, take your time to understand the local customs and culture. You can begin with the language – although English is the lingua franca, you can learn the local dialect of the region you'll be based in (whether Twi, Ga, Ewe, and the like). As a tip, learn a few basic greetings or expressions in local languages and embrace cultural norms, such as appropriate dress codes when visiting religious sites and local communities. By showing respect for the customs, you will be well-received by the Ghanaian locals.

