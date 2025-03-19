Part 1: Global Employee Mobility: How Companies Attract International Specialists In A Strategic Way

For the German version, please read here >>

In an increasingly interconnected work environment, the ability to recruit and employ talent across national borders is increasingly becoming a key competitive advantage. Companies that recruit internationally not only secure a head start in the fight against the skills shortage, but also strengthen their global presence and build high-performance teams.

But what exactly does global employee mobility mean and why is its strategic use essential for many HR managers today?

Definition: What does global employee mobility mean in the HR context?

Global employee mobility describes the targeted recruitment and employment of skilled employees across national borders - be it through assignments, remote work or cross-border projects. Instead of restricting themselves to a limited local labor market, companies are consciously opening themselves up to international talent in order to attract, retain and develop the best talent.

This is not just about sending employees abroad or recruiting from abroad, but about anchoring mobility as an integral part of the talent strategy.

An example:

A Swiss company hires a highly qualified IT specialist from India. He initially works remotely from India and is later sent to Switzerland for a project. This flexible approach allows the company to bridge local bottlenecks and at the same time benefit from a global talent pool - often at economically more attractive conditions.

Trends: Current developments in the global workplace

The professional world is changing and international mobility plays a role that should not be underestimated. HR managers should keep an eye on these three developments:

1. Remote work as a strategic option

The COVID-19 pandemic has shown that many activities can be carried out regardless of location. Innovative companies in rural areas in particular are increasingly relying on remote work to attract qualified employees - whether through fully remote teams or hybrid models with temporary on-site work.

2. Global competition for skilled workers

Nowadays, companies are no longer just competing for highly qualified talent nationally, but worldwide. International mobility gives them access to specialized professionals who are not available locally and enables companies to target their recruitment strategy at global talent pools or at least keep this option open.

3. Global labor markets in transition

Companies are operating more internationally than ever before - through international teams, global projects or expansion into new markets. At the same time, regulatory frameworks are changing, for example due to new visa requirements or tax regulations for international work. Companies that actively shape these developments can use international mobility as a strategic advantage - be it to attract talent, to promote intercultural skills or for a more efficient transfer of knowledge.

Advantages & challenges: How can international mobility help to attract and retain talent?

The targeted use of international mobility offers companies decisive advantages. These include, among others:

Access to global talent pools: Companies are no longer limited to the local labor market, but can search worldwide for the best specialists and thus attract qualified talent in a targeted manner.

Increasing employee retention: International assignments, flexible working models and remote options offer employees new perspectives and development opportunities - an important factor for long-term loyalty.

Strengthening global presence: By specifically seconding or hiring international specialists, companies can expand their market position in different countries and strengthen intercultural skills within the company.

At the same time, global mobility also brings challenges - particularly in the areas of social security, taxes, employment law, and work permits. Companies must ensure that remote work from abroad does not unintentionally trigger tax or regulatory obligations, for example through the unintentional creation of a permanent establishment or violations of local labor laws.

Proactive planning and professional advice are, therefore, essential in order to minimize legal and administrative risks and make the most of the benefits of global mobility.

Outlook & conclusion: Global mobility as a strategic instrument

Global mobility is more than just a trend; it has become a decisive success factor in international competition. Companies that strategically manage the mobility of their employees not only gain access to global talent, but also strengthen their market position and build high-performance, diverse teams. However, the successful use of international mobility requires a well thought-out strategy, as legal, tax and administrative challenges must be taken into account at an early stage. In the following parts of our five-part series, we look at selected scenarios of global employee mobility - from recruiting international employees based abroad ("remote work") to relocating talent to Switzerland, and developing specialists for global assignments. In addition to practical strategies, we provide concrete recommendations on how companies can implement international mobility efficiently and in compliance with the law.

