Emergency Entry Visa Ghana: How To Get Your Visa In Record Time

Securing entry into Ghana often requires a visa, which can take some time to process. However, this can be quite inconvenient if you need to be in the country in the shortest possible time. Fortunately, you can opt for a Ghanaian emergency entry visa (EEV), also known as a visa on arrival. In this article, you'll learn about how to get your visa in record time, as well as the requirements.

Are you eligible for an emergency entry visa?

You are the ideal candidate for an emergency entry visa if you fall into one of the following categories:

You are from a country that doesn't have a Ghanaian embassy or consulate.

You need to travel urgently for a diplomatic assignment.

You have a Ghanaian consulate in your country, but getting a standard visa involves a lengthy process.

You have an emergency or very urgent business meeting or assignment.

These criteria ensure that travellers have a genuine reason to apply for the emergency entry visa. This way, the privilege isn't abused.

What are the application requirements?

When applying for an emergency entry visa, you need to present an application letter with the following details:

Place of embarkation

Purpose of visit

Date of arrival

Duration of stay

Place of lodging

Residential address in Ghana

When submitting your letter, make sure you attach your passport details, bank statements and the following if you're coming for a business emergency:

Certificate to commence business

Certificate of incorporation

Company's code

Current tax clearance certificate.

You'll find it helpful to submit your EEV application to the GIS earlier than your departure date to prevent delays.

Other important considerations

Here are other things you also need to consider when applying for an emergency entry visa:

Pre-approval: before starting your trial, ensure you already have the approval from the GIS. Failure to comply with this may result in denial of entry.

Health requirements: every traveller above nine months old must be vaccinated against yellow fever before entering the country. Therefore, make sure you have your yellow fever vaccination certificates when travelling.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.