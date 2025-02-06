Taiwan – Launch Of Digital Nomad Visa

Taiwan has introduced a new Digital Nomad Visa, effective January 2, 2025, allowing foreign nationals to live and work remotely from Taiwan.

Eligibility:

Open to visa-exempt nationals.

Requires proof of a digital nomad visa from another country.

Applicants aged 30+ must have an annual income of at least $40,000 in one of the last 2 years; those aged 20-29 need $20,000.

Visa Details:

Maximum validity: 6 months.

For those with prior digital nomad visas, the review process is waived.

Online application platform and one-stop services are planned.

The government may consider extending the visa duration based on the program's success.

Title: Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) Update – January 2025

Starting April 2, 2025, the UK is introducing the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for non-visa nationals as part of efforts to streamline and enhance border security.

Key Points:

Eligibility : The ETA will apply to eligible non-European nationals, with European nationals required to apply starting March 5, 2025, for travel beginning April 2, 2025.

: The ETA will apply to eligible non-European nationals, with European nationals required to apply starting March 5, 2025, for travel beginning April 2, 2025. What is ETA? : An ETA is a digital travel permission, not a visa. It allows travelers to board their flight to the UK but does not guarantee entry. It allows multiple trips for up to six months within a two-year period or until the passport expires, whichever is sooner.

: An ETA is a digital travel permission, not a visa. It allows travelers to board their flight to the UK but does not guarantee entry. It allows multiple trips for up to six months within a two-year period or until the passport expires, whichever is sooner. How to Apply : Applications are quick and can be made via the UK ETA app or on GOV.UK for those without access to smartphones. The process requires passport and contact details, a valid digital photo, and answering a few questions. Most applications are processed within minutes.

: Applications are quick and can be made via the UK ETA app or on GOV.UK for those without access to smartphones. The process requires passport and contact details, a valid digital photo, and answering a few questions. Most applications are processed within minutes. Cost : The ETA costs £10, with plans to increase to £16 in the future.

: The ETA costs £10, with plans to increase to £16 in the future. Border Security : The ETA collects biographic, biometric, and contact information to strengthen UK border security and prevent those who pose a threat from entering.

: The ETA collects biographic, biometric, and contact information to strengthen UK border security and prevent those who pose a threat from entering. Transit Passengers: Passengers transiting airside without entering the UK border will be exempt from the ETA requirement, but those crossing the UK border will need one if eligible.

Important Dates:

March 5, 2025 : Europeans can begin applying.

: Europeans can begin applying. April 2, 2025: ETA required for European nationals traveling to the UK.

Employers should advise any employees who are travelling to the UK on these new requirements to ensure compliance.

Costa Rica –Validity Period for the Yellow Fever Vaccine:

The Ministry of Health reports that, due to the situation related to the availability of the yellow fever vaccine, the unusual demand and that it is currently out of stock in the country, it has been decided to extend the extension for one more month.

As indicated this year, starting January 11, 2025, people traveling to countries considered at risk of yellow fever transmission must be vaccinated before traveling. This requirement would also apply to people entering Costa Rica. However, due to the above, the mandatory vaccination against yellow fever will come into effect as of February 11, 2025.

It is important to remember that the obligation of this vaccine is not new, but previously countries had areas with exceptions. However, after a review, it was determined to revoke the exceptions and consider the entire territory of the country as a risk zone (regardless of the region visited). This was communicated through the reform of Ministerial Resolution No. DM-RC-2214-2024 of September 27, 2024, which establishes the geographic areas considered at risk of yellow fever transmission.

This reform included a three-month transition period from its publication, corresponding to January 11, 2025, as mentioned, however, due to the situation related to the availability of this extension was applied.

The Ministry of Health will continue to wait for the market's behavior and will be managing other collateral actions with the aim of safeguarding the health of the population.

The countries that require the vaccine are: Bolivia, Brazil, Ecuador, Colombia, French Guiana, Guyana, Paraguay, Peru, Suriname, Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago, Angola, Benin, Burkina, Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of the Congo, Kenya, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Ivory Coast, Equatorial Guinea, Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Bissau, Republic of South Sudan, Rwanda, Sudan, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda and Zambia.

For more information: https://www.ministeriodesalud.go.cr/index.php/prensa/61-noticias-2024/2017-salud-amplia-vigencia-del-periodo-de-aplicacion-de-la-vacuna-contra-fiebre-amarilla

Costa Rica – New Decree – Modifications to Company Registration:

Executive Decree No. 44793-G-COMEX of Costa Rica introduces modifications to the Regulation for the Registration of Companies with the General Directorate of Migration and Foreign Affairs and the migration regularization of their personnel, originally established in Executive Decree No. 36576-G-COMEX of May 9, 2011. These reforms aim to optimize and update the procedures related to the registration of companies and the migration management of their foreign personnel. The draft of this decree was submitted for public consultation, allowing interested parties to present observations and comments with technical or legal justification within an established timeframe.

Undoubtedly, one of the most significant reforms is the extension of the registration or accreditation period granted by the General Directorate, increasing its validity from two years to four years, which represents a considerable advantage. In this regard, companies currently registered under Category A of the Company Registry will maintain their active registration, provided they retain all the conditions of the Free Trade Zone Regime, the Active Improvement Regime, or any other special export promotion regime administered by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and PROCOMER, as applicable.

It is agreed to extend the recognition of registered companies that is currently in force for an additional period of two years from the effective date of this Executive Decree, thereby completing a total of four years of accreditation.

Companies accredited under Category G will have a validity period equal to the minimum term granted by the administrative contract with the Costa Rican State. One month before the expiration of this period, companies must update the documentation initially submitted in order to renew their accreditation.

If, during the four-year period, there is a substantial change in any of the requirements established in this Regulation, the company will be notified and must address the deficiencies within ten business days.

New requirements are established for Temporary Residency applications for Executives, Representatives, Managers, Scientists, Professionals, and Technical Personnel of Authorized Companies registered with the General Directorate of Migration and Foreign Affairs (DGME):

A sworn declaration indicating that the individual has either a professional services contract with the company or an employment relationship that complies with the requirements set out in Articles 23 and 24 of the Costa Rican Labor Code. The declared salary must not be less than the legal minimum wage increased by twenty-five percent (25%) for the position, as established by current Costa Rican labor laws, in accordance with Article 83 of the General Law. This declaration must be submitted using the form provided by DGME. A valid original criminal background certificate from the applicant's country of origin or the country where they have maintained legal residency for the last three years. This document must certify the absence of any convictions against the applicant, be legalized by the Costa Rican Consulate in the country of origin, authenticated by the Costa Rican Ministry of Foreign Affairs, or properly apostilled. In exceptional cases where it is materially impossible for the applicant to provide such certification, a sworn declaration from the company's representative must explain this impossibility and confirm under oath that background checks determined the worker has no criminal record. A photocopy of the relevant pages of the applicant's valid passport, including the personal information page, entry stamp to Costa Rica, and, if applicable, the entry visa required based on the applicant's nationality. These must be certified by a Notary Public or verified before a public official handling the application. A sworn declaration by the company certifying the worker's experience, specifying the functions to be performed, the individual's expertise, and the qualifications required for the position.

Accredited companies, educational institutions, and public or private teaching centers specializing in technical or advanced education may directly apply at DGME offices for a special category for foreign teachers and students aligned with priority areas defined by the Ministry of Foreign Trade.

Applications from companies, educational institutions, and teaching centers for specialized technical and advanced education will be limited to specific profiles of teachers and students in priority areas aimed at consolidating and attracting foreign direct investment to Costa Rica. These priority areas, pre-established by the Ministry of Foreign Trade, will focus on closing skill gaps and developing local capabilities strictly within such designated fields.

This Executive Decree will come into effect six months after its publication in the official government gazette, La Gaceta, starting on December 20, 2024.

Link: https://www.masterlex.com/ResumenesDiarios/Gaceta/2024/Diciembre/ALCA206_20_12_2024.pdf#page=55

Finally, Resolution No. DJUR-0596-11-2024-JM of the General Directorate of Migration and Foreign Affairs establishes a new fee of USD 128 for the issuance of the DIMEX Card.

Updates on Spanish Immigration for 2025

As the new year begins, it brings significant developments in Spanish immigration. Below are some key updates that may be of interest:

On 20 May 2025, the new Immigration Regulation (Reglamento de Extranjería) will come into force. This will bring several changes to immigration procedures not regulated under Law 14/2013 (which applies to highly qualified employees, intra-company permits, digital nomads, etc.). The new regulations open additional options and introduce changes to requirements for other types of cases. Legal advice may be beneficial to explore these new possibilities and their implications.

Recent months have seen increased strictness and reduced flexibility in applications for highly qualified employees. Apostilled diplomas/degrees are now mandatory, and securing approval letters for individuals without a university education—based solely on work experience—has become more challenging. This shift underscores the importance of conducting thorough pre-assessments to ensure cases meet the updated criteria and to identify necessary documentation.

This period serves as a great opportunity for organizations to plan their staffing and hiring strategies for the year ahead. Careful consideration of upcoming projects and growth plans can help streamline processes and align with immigration requirements.

Hungary – Immigration Changes as of October 2024

The Hungarian government has recently announced the following updates to immigration regulations:

Salary Requirements for Third-Country Citizens

EU Blue Card Salary Requirements

For the EU Blue Card, the minimum salary level is published by the employment policy minister in the ministry's official journal by October 31 each year.

When submitting an application:

The salary must meet the legal minimum in effect at the time of the application. If applying in 2024, the current year's minimum wage rules apply.

However, it is recommended to specify the monthly wage to meet the EU Blue Card minimum and to account for the wage level set in labor-related ministerial decrees (such as decree 44/2011 (XII. 16.) NGM).

Employer Duties:

Employers must ensure that wages meet the current EU Blue Card minimum.

If a wage increase law takes effect, the employment contract must be updated to meet the new minimum immediately upon the announcement each year.

Employers must stay updated on wage increases and adjust employee salaries as necessary.

Important Note: For 2025, the minimum monthly salary for the EU Blue Card will be 856,800 HUF (571,200 x 1.5) based on the gross average wage in 2023 (published by KSH). Medical roles such as general practitioners and pharmacists have a minimum threshold of 685,440 HUF.

FEOR (Labor Code) Related Salary Requirements

The salary for EU Blue Card holders and other permits must also meet the FEOR (labor code) wage requirements, and the higher of the amounts must be considered. According to decree 44/2011 (XII. 16.) NGM:

The monthly wage for third-country nationals employed with an EU Blue Card must be at least 1.5 times the national average gross wage of two years prior.

For specific roles listed in Annex 1* of the decree, the minimum is 1.2 times the national average.

The Hungarian Statistical Office (KSH) publishes updates to the average gross salaries annually: https://www.ksh.hu/gyorstajekoztatok/ker/ker2312.html

The gross average earnings of full-time employees by FEOR can be referenced here: https://www.ksh.hu/stadat_files/mun/hu/mun0208.html

Employment Rule Changes

A new government decree in the Hungarian Gazette updates employment rules for guest workers:

An employer may not hire third-country nationals if they have previously shown bad faith in hiring practices, such as unreasonably preferring foreign workers over Hungarian nationals.

Employment applications will now be rejected if:

The employer has faced labor or occupational safety fines within one year before the application.

The employer was fined for employing a foreign national without a permit.

The employer is under liquidation or does not conduct economic activities.

Changes for Official Translations

OFFI (Hungarian Translator Office) now requires original documents (with apostille) to be shown before issuing final translations. Translations can start with scanned copies, but originals must be presented to collect the translations.

Employer Duties:

Inform new employees that immigration processes now require original, apostilled diplomas, marriage, and birth certificates (for family members) as part of the application process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.