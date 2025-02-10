CONVINUS Global Mobility Alert - Week 5.2025

Germany: Consular online services portal has been opened

The German government has set up a new portal for consular services through which foreign nationals can apply online for 28 national visa categories.

The most important points are:

The new consular services portal offers digital services at all 167 German visa offices worldwide for applying for visas for work, study, training and family reunification.

Following a four-stage pilot phase, the Federal Foreign Office has connected certain visa offices to the new portal so that personal visits to the consular sections are no longer necessary

The new portal should make postal deliveries unnecessary and shorten long waiting times for appointments.

Additions and comments

Officials stated that the digitization and expansion of the portal's features will continue as the German government seeks to make it easier for families, groups and authorized representatives to apply together online. Furthermore, the digitization of the visa process is in line with the government's desire to strengthen Germany as a business location. In the announcement, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said that "Germany lacks at least 400,000 skilled workers every year". She went on to explain that "wea re now finally bringing Europe's most modern immigration law into the digital age" and described the new portal as a "genuine administrative revolution". It remains to be seen how the new portal will prove itself in daily practice and what practical experience will be gained.

