Golden Visa For Select Individuals In Abu Dhabi's Yacht Industry Announced

In a further expansion of the UAE's Golden Visa regime, Abu Dhabi is now offering a 10-year residence permit to superyacht owners and key executives in the yachting industry. Eligible individuals include private yacht owners with vessels of 40 meters or more, as well as CEOs, major shareholders of yacht building companies, central yacht agents, yacht service providers, and yacht insurance providers. As a reminder, family members of Golden Visa holders are eligible to apply for a dependent Golden Visa, which will have the same duration as that of the principal visa holder's residency period.