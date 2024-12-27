ARTICLE
27 December 2024

'Visit Korea Year' Temporarily Exempts 22 Countries From K-ETA

The Ministry of Justice has extended the exemption until December 31, 2025. Applicants from eligible countries or regions will see a pop-up notification on the K-ETA website when selecting their nationality.
Update December 19, 2024: The Ministry of Justice has extended the exemption until December 31, 2025. Applicants from eligible countries or regions will see a pop-up notification on the K-ETA website when selecting their nationality.

March 31, 2023: From April 1, 2023 through December 31, 2024, the South Korean government will temporarily exempt nationals from 22 countries/regions, including Australia, Canada, Germany, Japan, and the United States (including Guam), from the need to obtain a Korean Electronic Travel Authorization (K-ETA) for entry. Currently, foreign nationals from visa waiver and visa-free countries must obtain a K-ETA before entering South Korea. Despite the exemption, however, travelers from these countries may still choose to apply for a K-ETA, in which case they will be exempt from the requirement to complete an arrival card at the time of entry. The application fee for a K-ETA is KRW 10,000 (the current exchange rate is 1 KRW = 0.00077 USD). The government will not refund the application fee to those who have already applied for the K-ETA. This temporary K-ETA exemption for the 22 countries/regions is in line with the government's goal of reviving the tourism industry, which has been heavily impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

