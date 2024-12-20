Visa-exempt Road, Rail Entry Extended To Additional European Countries

Update – December 17, 2024: Belarus has extended its road and rail visa exemption programs until December 31, 2025. The programs allow foreign nationals to enter Belarus for tourism or business travel at international road and rail entry points on the following terms:

Nationals of 35 countries can stay for up to 30 days;

Nationals of Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland and persons with non-citizen status in Latvia can stay for up to 90 days.

Affected individuals cannot spend more than 90 days in any calendar year in Belarus under either visa-exempt status.

July 19, 2024: Effective July 19, 2024, Belarus will extend visa-exempt entry through all international road and rail entry points (for stays of up to 30 days for tourism or business travel)to nationals of 35 European countries. Under this program – which is currently scheduled to expire on December 31, 2024 – affected individuals will not be able to spend more than 90 days in any calendar year in Belarus under visa-exempt status. Belarus has a range of other visa-exempt travel regimes that are already in effect, including visa-exempt entry at select international road and rail entry points for nationals of Latvia (as well as persons with non-citizen status of Latvia), Lithuania, and Poland, as well as visa-exempt entry at Belarussian airports for nationals of 76 countries. All of these visa-exempt arrangements allow for both tourism and business travel.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.