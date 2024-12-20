E-Visa Issuance Temporarily Suspended

The Ministry of Interior has temporarily suspended e-visa issuance as part of efforts to upgrade the e-visa platform. It is currently unclear when the e-visa platform will be back online. Eligible nationals can still apply for a visa-on-arrival (VOA) at Kuwait's airport, which is open to nationals from 53 countries, including Canada, Spain, South Korea, and the United States. Individuals not eligible for a VOA will need to apply for a visitor visa in person at a Kuwaiti consular post, which can take longer than the e-visa process.

