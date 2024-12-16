Is A Golden Visa A Good Investment? – Exploring Portugal's Investment Option (Video)

The term investment can be intimidating to many, but if you have some capital and are looking to grow your wealth while also gaining the added benefit of a second residency or citizenship, whether as a "Plan B" or the beginning of an exciting new chapter, why not take advantage of this unique opportunity?

In this article, we aim to introduce you to some of the investment options that you could explore in order to obtain your Portugal Golden Visa. These options not only offer an opportunity to grow your wealth, but also unlock the door to a European lifestyle and a potential European passport.

At INGWE, we are experts in Portugal's Golden Visa, partnering with a global network of financial advisors to design tailored investment strategies that align with your goals.

So, how can you make a sound investment and obtain a Residency in Portugal at the same time?

First and foremost, the Portugal Golden Visa is a five-year residency by investment program. Upon investing and submitting the corresponding applications, individuals gain immediate Portuguese residency upon approval. After maintaining the investment for five years, they become eligible for citizenship.

The program mandates a minimum investment of €500,000 in a registered Portuguese Investment Fund. These funds are subject to strict regulations, including maintaining the investment for at least five years and allocating a minimum of 60% of the fund's capital to Portuguese based companies.

On the CMVM website (www.cmvm.pt), the official platform of the Portuguese Securities Market Commission, you can explore a complete list of registered Investment Funds. However, out of hundreds of options available, how can you possibly know which one is the best choice?

Which fund to choose from?

Choosing the right investment fund is a critical decision if you want not just to obtain a Portuguese Golden Visa but also make some gains along the process. The selection process involves a careful evaluation of several key factors to ensure the fund meets your financial goals. The market offers a wide variety of funds across various sectors, including AI, technology, renewable energy, healthcare, and real estate, each presenting different levels of risk and potential returns.

After assessing many of these diverse options, two particularly unique funds have been identified that may pique your interest. These funds not only comply with the requirements of Portugal residency by investment program but also stand out due to their innovative approaches and potential for significant growth in their respective industries.

How about investing in the tourism and hospitality Industry?

Our first pick is the Hotel Invest Fund. As of 2023, commercial and real estate investments are no longer eligible for the Portugal Golden Visa program. Despite the 2023 changes to the Portugal Golden Visa program, where commercial and real estate investments are no longer eligible for the Portugal Golden Visa program, this fund provides a compelling alternative.

It is a closed-end venture capital fund that focuses on the Portuguese hospitality sector, particularly in hotel management and operations. It capitalizes on Portugal's booming tourism industry, which continues to show resilience and growth potential.

The fund promises to invest in established hotel operations aiming to expand and improve their profitability. Such direct involvement in operational improvements typically leads to significant asset appreciation. This approach not only supports the local economy but also positions the fund for potentially high returns.

This is an investment for an 8 year period, during which the Fund anticipates delivering an annual return of approximately 10%, culminating in a total profit of 70%. Additionally, it is projected to yield a minimum annual dividend of 3%.

The Fund aims to raise €100 million that will be invested in Estoril 8023 SA, an existing hotel consolidation company. Currently managing five luxury hotel operations, Estoril 8023 SA has ambitions to manage at least three times as many in the near future.

If hotels are not your cup of tea, have you thought about cars?

Over the last ten years, the classic car market has seen an impressive annual growth rate of about 13%, markedly surpassing numerous conventional investment choices.

Aquila Wheels presents a distinctive investment opportunity within the luxury collectible market through its focus on classic cars. As a sub-fund of the larger Aquila FCR structure, it specializes in the acquisition and professional management of classic cars, which are known for their historical appreciation in value. Eligible for the Golden Visa, Aquila Wheels allows investors to merge passion with profit, offering an engaging investment experience. The fund is meticulously managed by seasoned professionals who ensure that each vehicle has the potential for high returns, providing both pleasure and financial benefits to investors.

This investment fund is strategically diversified across collectible car brands, dedicating 30% of its portfolio to Porsche cars, 30% to Mercedes, 15% to Ferrari, 15% to other popular classic models, and 10% to specific automotive businesses. The Aquila Fund has a lifespan of 8 years. Capital will be raised during the first two years, while the divestment phase will occur during the final two years of the fund's operation.

As a closed-end fund, it is designed to liquidate all assets at the end of its lifespan, returning the proceeds to investors. The exit strategy is crafted to ensure flexibility. This approach includes offering models directly to collectors and auctions, potentially prioritizing Aquila Fund investors, or executing bulk sales to institutional buyers or family offices, aligning sales with optimal market conditions.

In conclusion, investing in a Golden Visa through funds like Hotel Invest and Aquila Wheels offers more than just residency in Portugal. These investments provide strategic entry points into profitable sectors of the Portuguese economy, potentially leading to significant financial returns. However, like any investment, it is crucial to set clear goals and evaluate your own risk tolerance, as no investment offers guaranteed returns.

For prospective investors, it is essential to conduct detailed due diligence, consult with financial advisors, and gain a thorough understanding of the fund's structures and strategies. With the right approach, the Portuguese Golden Visa could indeed be an excellent investment, meeting both financial goals and lifestyle aspirations.

