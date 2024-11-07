Malta's Nomad Residence Permit Amended As Of April 2024

The Malta Nomad Residence Permit enables holders to retain their current employment based in another country while legally residing in Malta. The permit is accessible to everyone who is able to conduct their work remotely.

Malta continues to evolve its Malta Nomad Residence Permit programme, making significant strides to ensure the initiative remains beneficial and sustainable for both the host country and the global community of remote workers it serves. The programme's qualifying requirements, such as the minimum annual gross income criterion for new applicants, have been adjusted as part of the process. Additionally, the maximum stay term has been increased, and beneficiaries may now be eligible to submit a third renewal application. Effective from April 1st, 2024, these adjustments aim to streamline the process while maintaining the integrity and attractiveness of the programme. Let's explore these changes in detail and what this means for prospective and current Nomads, considering Malta as their next residential destination.

New Income Threshold for New Applicants

The most notable modification to the requirements for obtaining a Nomad Residence Permit is the new minimum annual gross income requirement, which is now €42,000 instead of the original €32,400. This substantial increase demonstrates Malta's commitment to attracting skilled individuals who can enhance the local economy and society while enjoying the benefits of the excellent standard of living the island has to offer.

This implies adjusting their financial planning to meet the revised income requirement for new applicants who plan on starting the application process on or after April 1st, 2024. This adjustment is a gatekeeping precaution as well as a deliberate calibration to make sure that prospective Nomads will be prepared for the cost of living in Malta. These costs are relatively low compared to other European destinations, considering the Mediterranean cultural and lifestyle resources Malta offers.

In a move to respect the commitment of current Nomads who have chosen Malta as their temporary home, the Maltese government has thoughtfully exempted current beneficiaries from the updated income requirement. Those applying for a renewal of their Nomad Residence Permit will not be subjected to the new €42,000 threshold but will instead be assessed under the same income conditions and requirements applicable at the original application stage. The exception guarantees that Nomads who have centred their lives around this possibility won't be negatively affected by the new adjustments. This highlights Malta's appreciation for the programme's current users. The goal of this is to provide the present beneficiaries with a layer of security and stability so they can carry on travelling Nomadic in Malta without having to suddenly reevaluate their status.

These modifications encourage prospective Nomads considering Malta as a possible base to examine their personal finances more closely and possibly adjust their plans to comply with the new regulations. The increased income threshold reflects Malta's positioning as a premium Nomadic destination, offering a blend of professional opportunities and a high quality of life. For new applicants, this adjustment can be a challenge as well as an opportunity. It gives the opportunity to step up their financial preparation and become part of a community that encourages and celebrates high achievers. For current Nomads in Malta, the changes reaffirm the value of their early decision to embrace Malta's Nomad Residence Permit, allowing a seamless continuation of the Nomads' current experiences, without any disruption or hindrance.

Tax Rules and Police Conduct Certificate

The Maltese government has also introduced new tax rules for digital Nomads with a Nomad Residence Permit, subjecting them to a flat income tax rate of 10% on income from "authorised work". Exemptions apply, including a 12-month tax-free period and potential relief for double taxation. Non-exempt Nomads must register in Malta for tax purposes and pay 10% tax on authorised work income. Other income is subject to Malta's general tax rules. For further in-depth insights on this topic, feel free to explore one of our blogs where additional information is available.

Moreover, all applicants over 18 must provide Residency Malta Agency with an original Police Conduct Certificate (PCC) from national/federal authorities. Certificates for minors must also be submitted, if applicable. Documents must be original, less than 6 months old, and certified by relevant authorities. Conduct should be apostilled or legalised; translations are required for non-English certificates. Certain jurisdictions do not need further apostille/legalisation.

Extended Stay

Another new development for the digital Nomad community is that the Maltese government has announced an extension to the maximum stay period for holders of the Nomad Residence Permit. Effective from April 1st, 2024, the permit now allows beneficiaries to extend their stay from the previous limit of three years to a total of four years. This policy change directly responds to the needs of digital Nomads who seek a more stable living environment, mitigating the pressures associated with frequent visa renewals and enabling deeper engagement with Malta's rich culture and local communities. The expanded timeframe is designed to be available for all applicants, illustrating Malta's commitment to inclusivity and recognition of the valuable contribution that a stable and vibrant community of digital Nomads can make to the local economy.

Life as a Nomad

Malta has quietly become a favourite spot for digital Nomads from around the globe, drawn not only by its scenic beauty and historical depth but also by its incredibly Nomad-friendly atmosphere. Living in Malta as a Nomad means relishing a life where work and leisure not only coexist but enhance one another. Each day can start with a view of the sea, and meetings can be punctuated with brief dives into a rich cultural scene that pools influence from Europe, Africa, and the Middle East due to its ensconced history. The local life one experiences here is steeped in centuries-old traditions, yet vibrantly modern when it comes to amenities and services. Stirring in its perfect climate, Malta is tailor-made for the Nomadic lifestyle that inherently values flexibility and freedom. The sun shines over 300 days a year, encouraging outdoor activities and making it easy for Nomads to explore the islands' golden beaches, rugged landscapes, and urban charm. In one of our earlier blogs we dove into one of the most popular destinations for Digital Nomads in Europe, Sliema. This vibrant and bustling city in Malta is known for its prime location and excellent amenities, as well as its lively atmosphere. In this blog, you will find everything you need to know about the vibrant lifestyle, recreational opportunities, coworking spaces, and much more.

From a work perspective, Malta stands out with its top-notch internet infrastructure—essential for any Digital Nomad. This, combined with widely spoken English, breaks down language barriers, making it easier to interact, work, and blend seamlessly into local fabrics without the often-daunting language challenges found in other non-English speaking countries. Additionally, the relatively lower cost of living compared to many parts of Europe, combined with a high standard of healthcare, adds to Malta's allure for Nomads looking to optimise their quality of life against affordability.

Coworking Spaces

For digital Nomads, coworking spaces are not just places to work, but lively communities that offer ideal conditions for productivity and networking opportunities. Malta understands the needs of remote workers and has a variety of coworking spaces tailored to suit this modern workforce. Here are a few top picks around the island:

The Hub Malta in Msida: This is a buzzing coworking space that brings together a variety of professionals, including entrepreneurs, freelancers, and Digital Nomads. It is well-equipped with essential amenities such as high-speed internet, meeting rooms, and a shared kitchen, fostering a comfortable and collaborative environment.

WeWork at St. Julian's Tower Road: The globally recognised coworking brand, WeWork, also graces Malta's shores. The locale in St. Julian's Tower Road presents a sleek, contemporary workspace against the backdrop of scenic sea views. It boasts flexible membership plans and a suite of facilities to cater to all working needs.

SmartCity Malta in Kalkara: Occupying an expansive business park, SmartCity Malta is the hub for various coworking spaces, including notable spots like the Shoreline Building and the SmartCity Innovation Hub. These spaces are designed to bring together professionals from different fields and often serve as venues for engaging networking events.

The Nomad Community

Malta presents a fantastic opportunity to connect with a diverse international community, given that 22.25% of its population consists of non-Maltese residents. With a total of over 115,000 individuals from both EU and non-EU nations, the island is the perfect place to expand your global network.

Moreover, perhaps one of the most appealing aspects is the government's conscious effort to attract and retain such a community and bringing people together through the Nomad Residence Permit. This initiative illustrates a clear intent to support the Nomadic way of life, offering a sense of long-term security that frees one from the difficult task of frequent visa renewals. Incredible too is how this permit simplifies setting into a stable routine with fewer disruptions, giving individuals the opportunity and enough time to form lasting friendships and truly immerse in the local culture. Together with NGOs, Malta also supports a lively expat community, which can be particularly comforting for Nomads. An example of this is CoCoHub, a culturally diverse NGO that organises regular meetups, collaboration opportunities, and social gatherings and events, making it easy to create long-lasting friendships. In their Facebook group, members frequently engage in asking questions, exchanging ideas, and offering assistance to one another. This active community interaction ensures that, as a Nomad, one doesn't feel isolated.

Embarking on a Nomadic lifestyle is an adventure filled with excitement, but it also brings its own set of uncertainties and queries. Visit our page where we answer the most frequently asked questions, providing clarity and guidance for your journey. In essence, choosing to be a Nomad in Malta means embracing a lifestyle where your living environment supports and amplifies the freedoms and flexibility that define the Nomadic ethos. Whether it's the ease of settling in, the joy of exploring diverse cuisines, or the thrill of living in a historical mosaic, Malta offers a uniquely holistic experience that goes beyond the conventional Nomad hubs. Here, the Nomadic life isn't just lived—it's enriched in every aspect.

Originally published 6 Jun

