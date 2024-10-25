Amid the surge in remote work and the sharp decline in tourism during the COVID-19 pandemic, in September 2021, the Greek government...

This innovative visa empowers individuals to work remotely in Greece, transforming the country into a haven for digital nomads seeking both adventure and professional fulfillment.

Since then, Greece continues to be a popular destination for remote workers who can perform work for their employer outside of Greece, engaged in highly qualified work activities utilising telecommunication tools (which needs to be written into the employment contract), that enable them to work remotely and autonomously.

Applicants can sponsor a spouse, partner and/or dependent children below the age of 18 if they have sufficient financial means.

These schemes can apply to any remote worker but are often aimed at those working in the IT sector. However, any applicant who meets the below criteria may be eligible if they are working entirely remotely and for the benefit of an employer based outside of Greece.

Key eligibility criteria

To be eligible for Greece's digital nomad visa, an applicant must:

Be a non-EU national;

Work for an employer outside of Greece and have the appropriate technology to perform work remotely;

Meet the minimum salary of EUR 3,500 per month (this figure increases for any accompanying dependents - by 20% for a spouse and 15% per child);

Hold a permanent employment contract;

Be able to prove that no work will be done that will impact the local labor market or benefit a Greek company. Furthermore, a signed statement must be signed confirming no local work will be done;

Have comprehensive health insurance covering the entire period of stay;

Have proof of accommodation in Greece – a verified lease agreement as evidenced by the official platform “Taxinet,” with a minimum validity of six months.

Application process

There are two pathways to file a digital nomad visa application:

File from abroad at a Greek consulate : This option is mandatory for visa nationals but optional for visa waiver nationals. The outcome of a successful application would be a D visa, which would allow the applicant to enter Greece and file a residence permit at the Ministry of Migration.

: This option is mandatory for visa nationals but optional for visa waiver nationals. The outcome of a successful application would be a D visa, which would allow the applicant to enter Greece and file a residence permit at the Ministry of Migration. From within Greece: Visa exempted nationals may file following their arrival in Grece as a tourist/business visitor. However, visa nationals should be mindful that they are initially limited bya 90-day allowance which applies across the entire Schengen zone. Any applicants pursuing this approach should ensure that they have sufficient allowance remaining to account for a processing time of approximately 40 days.

Benefits

Businesses can greatly benefit from the digital nomad visa program. It allows employers to tap into a wider pool of talent, making it easier to attract skilled candidates who expect remote work options.

Additionally, this program simplifies the hiring process by eliminating the need for local sponsorship and overcoming common hurdles associated with traditional work permits, such as lengthy processing times. This makes it a valuable tool for companies looking to expand their workforce without the usual complexities.

Challenges

Despite clear advantages, this visa may not be a panacea or workaround to the challenges with obtaining a “standard” work permit.

Eligibility criteria: The need to provide the proof of address in a form of a lease agreement with a six-month minimum validity might be a challenge from a cost perspective for remote workers, especially as it is required for the residence permit application filing.

The need to provide the proof of address in a form of a lease agreement with a six-month minimum validity might be a challenge from a cost perspective for remote workers, especially as it is required for the residence permit application filing. Document requirements: All documents issued outside of Greece must be apostilled/legalized and/or notarized, which may add onto the overall processing time.

All documents issued outside of Greece must be apostilled/legalized and/or notarized, which may add onto the overall processing time. Work activity restrictions: There are limitations for applicants to interact with the local market, which means that if part of their role is to interact with local clients or colleagues, this pathway may not be suitable.

There are limitations for applicants to interact with the local market, which means that if part of their role is to interact with local clients or colleagues, this pathway may not be suitable. Longer processing time in obtaining the approval: Due to the additional vetting process put in place to ensure that the eligibility criteria are met, longer processing times than anticipated or advertised in obtaining the approval may be experienced. This is due to a higher level of scrutiny from the authorities, seeking to ensure that this permit type is used for the intended purpose given how new a process it is. In addition, a challenge in engaging consulates in certain locations may add onto the overall processing time. As an example, while some consulates such as the Greek consulate in London have clearly outlined the document requirements, many others have been less transparent. Requests for further documents and evidence should be expected, (along with rejections) if there is any doubt around the applicant's eligibility.

There are also tax and social security considerations as well as potential benefits. Applicants should consult a professional in these corresponding fields regarding their unique circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.