New EU Blue Card Rules Implemented

At a Glance

Estonia has introduced more relaxed EU Blue Card rules. Key changes include:

new professional experience eligibility pathways;

reduced mandatory employment contract durations;

relaxed rules around changing employers; and

eased regulations around unemployment.

These reforms are part of Estonia adhering to the requirements of the 2021 EU Blue Card Directive.

The situation

Effective April 15, 2024, Estonia has introduced more relaxed EU Blue Card rules.

A closer look

CHANGE IMPACT New professional experience pathway - update October 14, 2024: Government announcements have clarified that applicants for managerial or specialist roles in information and communication technology who have at least three years of relevant professional experience (acquired in the previous seven years) are now eligible for an EU Blue Card, even if they lack relevant educational qualifications. As was the case before the reforms, applicants with five years of relevant professional experience remain eligible (even if they lack relevant educational qualifications), as do applicants who possess adequate academic qualifications. Employers will be able to hire highly skilled talent from a wider pool of applicants. This is particularly pertinent given current labor shortages in Estonia. Reduced job offer durations. Employment contracts now only need to be six months in duration (down from the previous 12-month minimum). This change grants employers more flexibility in terms of crafting employment terms. More favorable unemployment terms. In the event of unemployment, EU Blue Card holders will retain their visa for: up to three months, if they have held their EU Blue Card for less than two years; or

up to six months, if they have held their EU Blue Card for two or more years. Previously, unemployed EU Blue Card holders would retain a valid visa for only three months, regardless how long they had held their card. The relaxed treatment of unemployment provides long-term EU Blue Card holders with more leeway to remain in Estonia when unemployed, in turn increasing the possibility of the individual finding new employment in the country. Easier change of employer. EU Blue Card holders who have worked in any EU Member State for at least one year can now change employers in Estonia without being subject to any labor market testing requirements. A change of employer notification is still required. Previously, labor market testing was required unless the EU Blue Card holder had worked for at least two years in any EU Member State. The relaxed restrictions on changing employers provide more flexibility for EU Blue Card holders seeking to remain in Estonia.

The new rules also introduce other changes, including relaxed rules for EU Blue Card holders who apply for an EU Blue Card in another EU Member State.

Background

In 2021, the European Union issued a directive seeking to update the existing EU Blue Card scheme (which dated back to 2009). The Blue Card scheme has sought to establish an attractive EU-wide immigration option for highly skilled professionals. However, the 2009 iteration has suffered from fragmented and inconsistent transposition at the national levels, with many EU Member States offering more attractive skilled-labor immigration pathways under their own national, non-EU Blue Card systems.

Looking ahead

The deadline for national transposition of the revised EU Blue Card Directive was November 18, 2023, with many EU Member States domestically implementing the Directive after this deadline. Additionally, several EU Member States have not yet domestically implemented the Directive. It is expected that further instances of domestic implementation will occur across 2024. We will report on related developments.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.