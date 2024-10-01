ARTICLE
1 October 2024

Digital Nomads Choose Greece In The Post-COVID-19 Era

Remote work in the post-COVID-19 era and working abroad are gaining ground as more people seek a different lifestyle, escaping to new destinations. With just a computer and remote work capabilities, digital nomads are free to work and live in the countries of their choice.

Greece offers everything a digital nomad needs to make their dream a reality: sun, sea, affordable prices, high-quality nutrition, numerous sports opportunities, excellent technological infrastructure, and easy accessibility. The slower pace of life, especially on the Greek islands and in rural areas, provides a sense of relaxation and well-being.

Our country is already a popular destination for digital nomads involved mainly in IT, software development, online marketing, blogging, consulting services, and the arts.

While European citizens can already enjoy the above, non-European self-employed individuals, freelancers, or employees working remotely using Information and Communication Technologies for employers or clients outside Greece can apply for a national visa at the relevant consular authority for entry into our country for up to twelve months. Their family (spouse/partner and children under 18) can also accompany them.

Additionally, they must prove they have sufficient resources, with a stable monthly income of at least 3,500 euros, increased by 20% for a spouse/partner and by 15% for each child.

After entering Greece, digital nomads can apply for a corresponding two-year residence permit, which is renewable every two years as long as the conditions are continuously met.

In summary, legislation for digital nomads is an attractive option for non-European citizens wishing to change their lifestyle and work culture while boosting the Greek economy. As it appears, this provides Greece with the opportunity to play a significant role among Europe's leading destinations for digital nomads.

