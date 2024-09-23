eVisa Program Re-Introduced

Zimbabwe has re-introduced its electronic eVisa program for 118 visa nationals (Category B under the FAQ page) which includes European and North American nationals to enter for business and tourism purposes. Eligible travelers can obtain and pay for an eVisa online at least 72 hours before traveling to Zimbabwe. Once the eVisa is approved, they will be issued an eVisa via email (a copy must be presented upon arrival) which will allow them to travel to Zimbabwe and obtain an entry stamp in their passport for stays up to one month for a single-entry visa; three months for a double-entry visa and six months for a multiple-entry visa. Additionally, business travelers must provide an invitation letter from a host company in Zimbabwe along with copies of relevant company documents. Individuals traveling for tourism purposes must present proof of a hotel booking and a confirmed travel itinerary. As background, this portal was initially introduced in 2018 to ease travel into the country but subsequently experienced system downtimes and was never fully implemented. As a result, the 118 nationals had to obtain a visa-on-arrival and could not benefit from pre-arrival application system to bypass this process when they arrived in Zimbabwe.

