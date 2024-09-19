Longer Durations For Visas-on-Arrival

The UAE government has increased the permitted duration of stay for visa-on-arrival holders to 90 days for nationals of the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan, Singapore, the United Kingdom and the United States. Most of these nationals were allowed stays of up to 30 days, except Brazilian nationals, who were allowed a stay of 90 days within a year. There is still some uncertainty regarding whether the permitted duration of stay applies per single entry, within a 180-day period or annually. Fragomen will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates about further developments.

