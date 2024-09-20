New Visa-on-Arrival Program For Many Nationals

Nationals of 120 countries traveling to Pakistan for tourism or business can now benefit from a simplified, free, electronic visa process that reduces administrative requirements and processing times. To benefit from the program, eligible travelers can obtain a visa pre-approval, called a Visa Prior to Arrival, via the Ministry of Interior's online platform at least 48 hours before their intended entry to Pakistan. Once approved, they will be issued an electronic authorization (a copy of which must be presented upon arrival) which will allow them to travel to Pakistan and obtain an entry stamp for stays of up to 90 days with multiple entries. Citizens of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates do not need to apply for a Visa Prior to Arrival and can enter without prior approval under this program for tourism, business, or Sikh pilgrimage purposes. Individuals traveling under the Visa Prior to Arrival program for business must also provide an invitation letter from a host entity in Pakistan along with copies of relevant company documents and contact details of its representatives; and proof of a hotel booking. Those traveling for tourism must present proof of a hotel booking and a confirmed travel itinerary issued by an authorized travel agency in Pakistan.

