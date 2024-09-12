Greece vs. Portugal Golden Visa: Which One Is Perfect For You? (Video)

Are you planning to move to Europe to start a new life? Well, golden visa programs could be the right choice for you. Considering their increasing popularity, various European states have chalked out their residence by investment programs. In this article, we will compare the Greece Golden Visa and Portugal Golden Visa to help you, as a potential immigrant, make an informed decision.

Are you planning to move to Europe to start a new life? Well, golden visa programs could be the right choice for you. Considering their increasing popularity, various European states have chalked out their residence by investment programs. In this article, we will compare the Greece Golden Visa and Portugal Golden Visa to help you, as a potential immigrant, make an informed decision.

But first, what are Golden Visa Programs?

Golden visas are programs that allow you to obtain residence permits or, in some cases, direct citizenship in return for a financial investment. Among the major benefits offered by these schemes, residency rights like the right to live, employment, and education top the list. The inclusion of your family members in your application is another great benefit as well as fast processing times.

Greece Golden Visa - Investment Options

By August 31, 2024, a minimum investment of 250,000 euros in real estate is required for the wider territories of Greece. After this date, the requirement increases to 400,000 euros. For properties in Attica, Thessaloniki, Mykonos, Santorini, and islands with populations exceeding 3,100, the minimum investment is set at 500,000 euros by August 31, 2024, and will rise to 800,000 euros thereafter.

Other investment options include a minimum of 400,000 euros in bonds of the Greek government. Additionally, you can invest in bonds or shares associated with real estate investment companies, venture funds, and private equity firms that have their headquarters in Greece.

Greece Golden Visa - Benefits

The Greek golden visa benefits include:

* Residency for you, your spouse, minor as well as dependent children and parents.

* Freedom of travel in 26 European states without visa requirements.

* Eligibility for Greek citizenship after seven years if desired.

* No requirement for staying in Greece unless you wish to obtain PR or citizenship.

Greece Golden Visa - Application Process

* Selection of your desired investment type

* Opening a Greek bank account and obtaining the Greek non-resident tax number

* Preparation of legal documents such as passport copies, investment certificate, and criminal record certificate

* Submission of online application

* Biometric verification in Greece

The total processing time can range from 3 to 6 months; however, the exact timeline can vary depending on several factors. The validity for a Greek golden visa is 5 years at a time.

Portugal Golden Visa - Investment Options

* Fund Subscription includes a minimum of 500,000 euros in venture capital and private equity based in Portugal, having no direct or indirect ties to real estate.

* Investment of a minimum of 500,000 euros in an existing company, creating five new full-time jobs, or formation of a company in a Portuguese business, creating 10 new full-time jobs.

* Investment of a minimum of 250,000 euros in a national heritage or a minimum of 500,000 euros in research and development.

The use of loans or mortgages from a Portuguese financial institution is possible only if the investment exceeds the minimum investment or it is from a non-Portuguese institution.

Portugal Golden Visa - Benefits

* Portuguese residency for you and your family

* Freedom of movement within the Schengen Area.

* Potential pathway to citizenship after five years.

* The minimum stay requirement in Portugal is 14 days per 2 years or a minimum of 7 days a year

* Right to live, education, and employment

* Inclusion of family members in the same application as yours.

* Counting of application waiting period towards the completion of the five years for citizenship.

Portugal Golden Visa - Application Process:

* Selection of your desired investment type

* Preparation of legal documents

* Opening Portugal's bank account and obtaining the NIF

* Submission of online application

* Attending the AIMA appointment for biometrics

* Getting a Portugal Golden Visa

Portugal's residency program typically takes about 8 to 12 months to complete. The initial residence permit is valid for 2 years and can be renewed for subsequent 2-year periods as long as the requirements are met.

So, based on this, what is the best alternative?

When considering the best alternative for EU citizenship, both Portugal and Greece offer attractive residence-by-investment programs. Both share certain common features such as high quality of life, visa-free access to states in the Schengen area, family inclusion, and minimum investment requirements. However, they differ in certain key respects.

* Greece's Golden Visa program offers more diverse investment options compared to Portugal's, particularly due to its real estate investment route.

* The eligibility period for citizenship under Portugal and Greece golden visas is 5 and 7 years respectively.

* The residency requirement under the Portugal visa scheme is a minimum 7 days a year while Greece's program has no such requirement.

* While Greece's golden visa process is faster, Portugal boasts a shorter period for acquiring citizenship.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.