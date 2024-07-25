New Post-Graduate Visa For Foreign Students Implemented

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Starting July 15, 2024, the Thai government has implemented the Non-Ed Plus Visa, which will allow foreign students studying bachelor's degree level or above to extend their stay in Thailand for one year after graduation to give them time to find employment, travel, participate in other similar activities, or apply for a new type of visa once employed. Universities or academic institutions can file the one-year extension on behalf of the foreign students. Foreign students studying bachelor's degree or higher may depart and re-enter Thailand without needing a re-entry permit. The government aims to provide students with more flexibility to find employment during their studies or travel around Thailand, which may eventually encourage them to stay after graduation.

