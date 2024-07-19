ARTICLE
19 July 2024

Visa-Exempt Road, Rail Entry Extended To 35 Additional European Countries

Belarus Immigration
Effective July 19, 2024, Belarus will extend visa-exempt entry through all international road and rail entry points (for stays of up to 30 days for tourism or business travel)to nationals of 35 European countries. Under this program – which is currently scheduled to expire on December 31, 2024 – affected individuals will not be able to spend more than 90 days in any calendar year in Belarus under visa-exempt status. Belarus has a range of other visa-exempt travel regimes that are already in effect, including visa-exempt entry at select international road and rail entry points for nationals of Latvia (as well as persons with non-citizen status of Latvia), Lithuania, and Poland, as well as visa-exempt entry at Belarussian airports for nationals of 76 countries. All of these visa-exempt arrangements allow for both tourism and business travel.

